WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destinations International, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) and PCMA today announced Business Events Industry Week, a week dedicated to community, commerce, content, awards and advocacy in order to unite the global business events industry and to reinforce the power of business events to advance economies and social good. This week is intended for destinations and industry service suppliers to optimize their time with clients and engage with exceptional learning experiences.
The inaugural Business Events Industry Week, March 23-25, 2022, will convene all who are integral in staging successful business events outcomes – associations, corporations, destination organization professionals, industry suppliers and business events strategists. The action-packed week will be curated with client meetings and exciting events to celebrate industry visionaries, all taking place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.
The following industry events will coincide with Business Events Industry Week:
- Destinations International's Convention Sales and Services Summit will be held on Wednesday, March 23, as will a series of PCMA leadership meetings.
- IAEE's Women's Leadership Forum will be held on Thursday, March 24.
- The PCMA Foundation's Visionary Awards will also be held on Thursday, March 24.
- Destination Showcase, a joint venture between Destinations International and PCMA since 2019, will be held on Friday, March 25.
For more information, click here. Additional details are forthcoming.
About PCMA:
PCMA educates, inspires and listens, creating meaningful experiences where passion, purpose and commerce come together. We are the world's largest community for Business Events Strategists, providing senior-level education, networking, and market intelligence for the global business events industry. Our mission is to drive social and economic progress through business events. Headquartered in Chicago, PCMA has 17 chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico with members in more than 40 countries and regional offices in Latin America, Europe and Singapore. Visit us at pcma.org.
About IAEE:
Trusted since 1928, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events® (IAEE) provides quality and value to its members through leadership, service, education and strong relationships. IAEE is the largest association of the exhibitions and events industry in the world, with a membership of more than 1,300 show organizers, exhibitors and exhibition supplier companies and over 12,000 individual members in 52 countries. Organizers of more than 20,000 exhibitions and buyer-seller events around the world are members of IAEE, and the organization advocates and promotes the awareness of face-to-face exhibitions and events as the primary medium for business development and growth.
IAEE provides relevant, timely and innovation education to its members and the industry. Along with the globally recognized Certified in Exhibition Management® (CEM) learning program and designation, IAEE has a strong focus on advocacy initiatives including activities with the Exhibitions Mean Business and Meetings Mean Business coalitions, US Travel Association, US Department of Labor, Department of Commerce and Department of Homeland Security. Visit http://www.iaee.com for more information.
About Destinations International:
Destinations International is the world's largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 5,000 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in approximately 15 countries, Destinations International represents a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association; exchanging bold ideas, connecting innovative people, and elevating tourism to its highest potential. For more information, visit destinationsinternational.org.
