NORCROSS, Ga., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Monaco is DEUTZ Corporation's newest business development manager.
In his new position, Monaco will be responsible for developing and maintaining the company's relationship with the mining, construction and regional rental markets, including sales support for the entire range of DEUTZ products and services. He'll also be tasked with discovering new OEM opportunities and working with existing DEUTZ OEMs and end-user customers throughout the U.S., Canada and certain regions in Latin America where the mining industry is present.
"I'm very pleased to take on this new role with DEUTZ," said Monaco. "Over the years, I've been able to learn a great deal about our customers and their needs, and I'm ready to apply those years of experience to help DEUTZ continue growing its business in these very important markets."
Monaco has been with DEUTZ for fourteen years, starting his tenure in 2007 as an engine technician, then moving into quality control a few years later. In 2016, he took a position in the Warranty Division and began to develop the company's Failure Analysis Department, eventually rising to supervise that department in 2018.
"Brian's breadth of experience within DEUTZ makes him an excellent addition to our sales team," said Jim Miller, senior business development manager for DEUTZ Corporation. "He's truly moved up the ranks and learned the value of top quality products and services along the way. With his level of knowledge and experience, he'll be a great resource for customers within his assigned markets."
ABOUT DEUTZ CORPORATION:
For more than 150 years, DEUTZ engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The nine millionth DEUTZ engine was produced in 2015. From its headquarters in Norcross, GA, DEUTZ Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports a broad range of engines with capacities up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and other applications.
The company is committed to providing optimized power solutions from the drawing board to prototype to production release. The organization serves as a sales, service, parts, and application engineering center for the Americas, employing nearly 300 people. DEUTZ Corporation also operates a value-added production facility for some of its key OEM partners, as well as an engine remanufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia. Strategically located DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers are designed uniquely support both OEM partners and end users. For more information, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.
