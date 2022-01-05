SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced today that Mai Willin was promoted to Vice President, Acquisitions. Previously, Mai was Network Director at DFO Global's affiliate network, Verve Direct, where she collaborated with the teams to grow internal brands with high volume affiliates.
In her new role, Mai will focus on growing the global affiliate management teams - and the affiliate portfolio at large - into new and diverse traffic sources and verticals.
"Mai is a critical part of our success in the affiliate marketing community," said EVP of Acquisitions David Geijtenbeek. "This is a great step for her – and for Verve Direct – to ensure the continued growth of our business."
Mai has been with DFO Global and Verve Direct for more than 4 years. She started as a senior partner relations manager, where she worked with independent global media buyers to best market internal products and client brands. She attributes her success to the way she combines relationships, data, and strategy.
"Mai's passion for eCommerce is evident," said Chief Growth Officer David Stellato. "She understands why consumers buy and brings the best marketing and data to bear for our global partners."
"I'm looking forward to mentoring and guiding our team of affiliate managers, optimizing our offers, and bringing the best in eCommerce to our partners," said Willin. "The space is changing rapidly; we're excited to explore eCommerce white space in new, creative ways."
Mai holds a BA from the University of California, San Diego. When she's not working, she enjoys a round of golf, globetrotting, and spending time with her family.
Media Contact
Matthew Kresge, DFO Global, 6105096336, matthewkresge@gmail.com
SOURCE DFO Global