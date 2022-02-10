ARNHEM, Netherlands, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, redoubled its commitment to customer service via the elevation of Judith Punt to Executive Vice President, Customer Experience.
Previously, Judith was Vice President – Customer Service, where she revamped customer service processes and efficiency, built a new internal leadership team, and restructured the group's financial operations.
In her new role, Punt will leverage FirstContact, a new, internally built technology, to create a stronger customer service experience. FirstContact uses machine learning to grade and intelligently file incoming customer inquiries. It identifies and triages issues by sentiment, product, and inquiry type.
"We're lucky to combine our technology with Judith's expertise and ideation in customer service," said Global Chief Executive Officer Bruce Cran. "She's going to bring our capabilities to new levels."
Punt will also spearhead the build of CXwow, DFO Global's proprietary customer service software platform that provides an enhanced UX from the get-go. Using AI and the GPT3 platform, CXwow will route and triage inquiries (using FirstContact) and provide bespoke customer pitches for live agents to use to market and remarket products.
"Judith's ability to lead cross-border teams has been a critical part of our success in this field," said Co-Founder and President Jordan Rolband
"Customer service is a beautiful combination of hard and soft skills," said Punt. "I'm looking forward to helping our teams learn and to bring the best to bear for our company and partners."
Punt was an entrepreneur for most of her adult life, owning and operating several different companies. She is based out Arnhem, Netherlands. You'll find her camping in her free time.
Media Contact
Matthew Kresge, DFO Global Performance Commerce, 6105096336, matthewkresge@gmail.com
SOURCE DFO Global Performance Commerce