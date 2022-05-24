(PRNewsfoto/DHI Group, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/DHI Group, Inc.)

 By DHI Group, Inc.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences in June 2022:

Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

  • Thursday, June 2nd at 11:25AM ET
  • The Evolving State of Talent Acquisition Technology Panel
  • One-on-one meetings with investors
  • Lotte New York Palace, New York City

LD Micro Invitational by SRAX

  • Tuesday, June 7th at 4:30PM PT
  • Formal Presentation
  • One-on-one meetings with investors
  • Four Seasons, Westlake Village, California

East Coast IDEAS Conference

  • Wednesday, June 22nd at 6:00AM ET
  • Pre-recorded formal presentation
  • One-on-one meetings with investors
  • Virtual event

Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, will present as part of a panel discussing during Cowen's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer will join Mr. Zeile to host hold one-on-one meetings with investors. Both Mr. Zeile and Mr. Bostick will present at the LD Micro Conference and East Coast IDEAS Conference and hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at both. The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.  

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-group-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-june-301554312.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.