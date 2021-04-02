LENEXA, Kansas, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamante Blockchain is a global decentralized finance platform implementing and developing a competitive proprietary blockchain infrastructure for trade, payments, and financing. The company raised significant funds in the private round, held on the Wefunder. And now, Diamante is inviting public investors to become part of the Diamante, whose portfolio will then include Diamante Net, our proprietary blockchain technology; PayCircle, a DeFi payment application, and other Diamante products and services.
Dinesh Patel, founder, and CEO said, "In recent years, the DeFi and disruptive technology have been a massive part of the growth of the fintech industry. And with a unique combination of diamond industry expertise and technical solutions, we are expanding our fintech-driven solutions to multiple industries."
"We have completed the POC of one of our DeFi applications, PayCircle, and we also have over 400 participants joined our consortium. We welcome investors and fintech enthusiasts now to have the opportunity to gain equity in the Diamante ecosystem," said Chirag Jetani, founder and COO of Diamante Blockchain.
"The Diamante team is the best in the business, and I see great potential in the new way of thinking which will accelerate the cross-border payments, trading, and scale-up financing across the globe," added Erik Jens, company's advisor and former CEO, ABN AMRO Bank.
To view the information on equity crowdfunding and analyze the opportunities for you, please check out: https://wefunder.com/diamante/.
- About Diamante Blockchain:
Diamante Blockchain is a fintech company leveraging blockchain technology to create a dedicated ecosystem for trade, payments, and financing. The Diamante ecosystem consists of (i) Diamante's proprietary blockchain (Diamante Net), (ii) industry stakeholders (the Diamante Consortium), and (iii) Diamante's ecosystem payments network (PayCircle).
Founded in 2018, Diamante Blockchain is solving the most significant challenges threatening global commerce today.
1. Time-consuming international payments
2. Expensive cross-border remittances
3. Lack of access to financing
4. Opaque and volatile transaction cost
The Diamante ecosystem fosters individuals and enterprises throughout the global fintech space to access their products and services.
For more detailed information, visit https://diamanteblockchain.com/.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest