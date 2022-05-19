Diamond Art Club®, the leading manufacturer in diamond painting, is pleased to announce a major partnership with Paramount Consumer Products with the release of a variety of craft kits featuring artwork from some of Paramount Consumer Product's most beloved Nickelodeon franchises including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra, Garfield, JoJo Siwa, Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamond Art Club®, the leading manufacturer in diamond painting, is pleased to announce a major partnership with Paramount Consumer Products with the release of a variety of craft kits featuring artwork from some of Paramount Consumer Product's most beloved Nickelodeon franchises including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra, Garfield, JoJo Siwa, Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.
The Diamond Art Club® and Paramount Consumer Products collaboration will consist of a specially curated selection of iconic images from multiple Paramount subsidiaries including Nickelodeon, recognized as the number-one entertainment brand for children. Diamond art painting is the craft sweeping the nation, which blends imagination and creativity with the benefits of cognitive and fine motor skill development. The result is an artistic activity that is fun, educational, creative, and functional. The Diamond Art Club® and Paramount Consumer Products alliance seamlessly combine art, culture, learning, and leisure for children of all ages.
"We are thrilled about this unique partnering with Paramount Consumer Products! As the popularity of this craft continues to grow, we are excited to bring world-class characters and franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants and Garfield into this new world of diamond painting. We look forward to rolling out some amazing new kits all year long," says Co-Founder and Head of Creative at Diamond Art Club®, Angie Shehaj.
Diamond Art Club® continues to expand and explore the world of crafting and creative arts through their licensing agreements with both established and exciting new artists, as well as popular, well-known franchise properties. Diamond painting has taken social media by storm, making Diamond Art Club kits highly sought-after items all over the world. The Paramount Consumer Products collection is available on the Diamond Art Club® website, as well as Amazon, with exclusive designs available in each channel.
Diamond Art Club® has grown rapidly as a business while becoming the ultimate destination for the diamond painting category. As the industry leader in their crafting category, Diamond Art Club® is constantly innovating to bring the highest quality diamond painting kits to the creative community worldwide.
About Diamond Art Club®
Headquartered in sunny Southern California, Diamond Art Club® was founded in 2018 by Angie Shehaj and Alexandre Perrier. As the industry leader in their crafting category, Diamond Art Club® is constantly innovating to bring the highest quality diamond painting kits to the creative community worldwide. Designs can range from simple to sophisticated, depending on the size and detail of the artwork. Diamond Art Club® produces velvety-soft, self-flattening, premium canvases, as well as the most reflective diamond drills out on the market today. They proudly license all of their artwork - including many exciting, inspirational, pieces you can't find elsewhere and also offer a free warranty against any manufacturer's defects for the lifetime of our product. Each Diamond Art Club® kit comes equipped with everything you need to dive into this relaxing and rewarding craft.
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARAA, PARA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth, and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded eCommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.
