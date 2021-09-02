NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Lehigh River At Bethlehem affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Lehigh River At Walnutport affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. For the Lehigh River...including Walnutport, Bethlehem...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Lehigh River At Walnutport. * Until late tonight. * At 10:46 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:46 AM EDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 4.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Minor flooding begins downstream at Catasaqua and Hokendaqua. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 04/11/1993. && Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Lehigh River Walnutport 8.0 9.8 Thu 10 am ED 6.3 5.1 4.5 &&