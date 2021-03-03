DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.)

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) today announced that management will present at the BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 10th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live or as an archived replay from the link on the DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at investors.DICKS.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.  For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

(724) 273-3400 or investors@dcsg.com

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or press@dcsg.com

