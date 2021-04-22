WINDSOR, Wis., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Power® is hosting the second virtual Diesel Expo. It is a free, semi-annual virtual event designed to boost your knowledge!

Join us for training, networking and giveaways on April 28-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT each day.

Diesel Expo is an opportunity to connect with diesel engine fuel system and turbocharger OEMs such as Bosch®, Delphi®, Denso®, Stanadyne®, BorgWarner®, Garrett®, IHI®, Holset® and more! During the event attendees will be able to chat with various product manufacturers and industry leaders to view their latest products and services.

Did you know that Alliant Power has a nationwide network of diesel experts that provide engine, fuel, air systems diagnostics, parts and repairs? Attend the Expo to learn about this opportunity.

Attend a training session or network with industry leading professionals from across the country.

This event is focused on light duty and medium & heavy duty applications. There are 20 sessions to attend; all sessions are live and attendees will have an opportunity to speak with the presenter during the event. You can attend one or as many sessions during the two day event. Can't attend a session? Some will be on demand after they are presented.

Light Duty Presentations 

What does contamination do in modern fuel system? 

Alberto Bonilla | Alliant Power 

The essentials of common rail diesel 

Karl Schneider | Bosch 

Diagnosing Duramax® L5P/L5D 

Tony Salas | Powertrain Training 

Does your shop stand out as a destination for technicians? 

Jay Goninen | WrenchWay 

How poor fuel filtration and crankcase ventilation effect a diesel engine 

Mark Dickman | Parker Racor 

VGT and VNT Turbochargers 

Mac Flynn | Alliant Power 

Repair Expertise of the Alliant Power Network 

Nate Breunig | Alliant Power 

How long will diesels be around? 

Sandy Munro 

Why the right shop system matters? 

Jacob Findlay | Fullbay 

Round table: Challenges of running an independent shop 

Jay Goninen | WrenchWay 

Ford® 6.7L fuel system and effects of contamination 

Mike Cleary | ATSS 

Round table: 2021 outlook on the aftermarket 

Anita Barlow | Delphi, Allen Brown | Bosch, Tracie Parker | Garrett & HK | Diesel Forward 

Medium & Heavy Duty Presentations

What does contamination do in modern fuel system? 

Alberto Bonilla | Alliant Power 

Clean fuel strategies for lower maintenance costs 

Jay Anderson | MANN Filtration 

Round table: Fleet maintenance challenges with fuel, air & aftertreatment 

Jamie Irvine | The Heavy-Duty Parts Report, James Cade | Asset and Maintenance Insights, Steve LaDuke & Damon Gray | Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Regeneration system diagnostics overview 

Scott Meek | Diesel Laptops 

Keys to building a multi-million dollar shop 

David Saline | DRIVE 

Benefits of all-makes diagnostic tools 

Lincoln Skalla | Diesel Laptops 

How long will diesels be around? 

Sandy Munro 

Why the right shop system matters? 

Jacob Findlay | Fullbay 

Understanding diesel exhaust gas aftertreament 

Karl Schneider | Bosch 

Round table: 2021 outlook on the aftermarket 

Anita Barlow | Delphi, Allen Brown | Bosch, Tracie Parker | Garrett & HK | Diesel Forward 

Diesel Expo is 100% online and free for you to attend from the convenience of your location. Join us April 28-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT each day. Click here to register or find out more information regarding the event and sessions: Diesel Expo 2021

