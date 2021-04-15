Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation)

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, announces its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021.  Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack and CFO Charles Beck will host the call, and will provide a review of quarterly financial results and an update on the business, followed by a question and answer forum. The company will issue full financial results in a press release before the call. The company previewed early results in a recent April 12 announcement and call.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 9483867

Webcast link:    https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5n3qeau

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc's investor relations team at +1 503 469 4826.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit www.digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

