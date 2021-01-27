NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevu, a real estate technology company on a mission to save home buyers time and money, today announced the appointment of Russell Sinclair to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer. In this role, Sinclair will oversee both the product and engineering teams for the company.
"Russell has played an integral part in architecting Prevu's digital home buying platform. In his three years with the company, he has driven the planning and development of both the consumer-facing and agent-facing solutions we know today," said Thomas Kutzman, Co-CEO of Prevu. "He has instilled a culture of collaboration and product feedback across our organization and it is a privilege to have him on our leadership team."
Sinclair brings nearly two decades of expertise in managing product strategy and operations in high-growth technology and real estate technology organizations. Most recently, Sinclair held the role of Vice President of Product at Prevu leading product direction for the company.
Prior to joining Prevu in 2018, Sinclair held product leadership positions at Ladders, StreetEasy (a member of the Zillow Group family of products focused on the New York City real estate market), as well as over 4 years in product roles at Microsoft.
"Prevu's rapid growth and our plans to continue to scale product and engineering makes this an exciting time to grow with the team and to help create new products and new services for the real estate industry," said Sinclair. "The company's brand values around consumer savings and transparency motivate our team every day."
About Prevu
Prevu is a real estate technology company on a mission to save homebuyers money. The company's digital Smart Buyer™ platform offers a homebuying experience with unparalleled control, transparency and savings when purchasing a home. With Prevu, consumers can seamlessly search, offer and save up to 2 percent of the purchase price when they buy a home. This zero-pressure online experience delivers a smarter, more efficient way for homebuyers to transact. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.prevu.com
