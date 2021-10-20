ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silence is expanding its senior leadership team with the addition of JT Gaietto, a cybersecurity leader with more than 23 years of experience. He is joining as Chief Security Officer and co-owner.
Gaietto's career has spanned an array of key cybersecurity roles, with an emphasis on the financial services industry. He brings additional breadth to Digital Silence's multi-industry expertise, and he offers the unusual blend of technical proficiency plus management and client interaction experience.
"JT is an incredible addition to the team," said Dan Nelson, Digital Silence co-founder and COO. "He adds another almost 25 years of real-world experience to our security advisory and security consulting, and he's been at leadership levels for a lot of that experience. He's sat on both sides of the table, and that's incredibly valuable for our clients."
That experience on both sides of the consulting table drives Gaietto's passion for helping cybersecurity clients. He knows the frustration of receiving a massive report detailing every security flaw but offering little direction in terms of which changes would really move the needle.
"The Digital Silence leadership team is just incredible, with a focus not only on their craft — practicing cybersecurity — but also on providing quality services to customers" Gaietto said. "They truly act as trusted advisers."
Today's surging cybersecurity threats are serious, to the point of jeopardizing companies' very livelihoods if left unaddressed. But Gaietto is accustomed to collaborating with senior leadership and boards of directors to address parallel goals: boosting productivity and business alignment while maintaining security and regulatory compliance. And he can communicate it all in straightforward language.
Gaietto most recently was executive director of cybersecurity services and virtual Chief Information Security Officer for Richey May & Co. LLP, a technology solutions consulting firm. He also held the CISO role for SquareTwo Financial.
About Digital Silence:
Digital Silence, based in Colorado, was founded with one goal in mind — to do security consulting right. Consistency, commitment to quality, attention to detail, and unsurpassed client care are central to our company's culture and ethos. We strive to be active contributors to the security community, and we have dedicated training and R&D programs staffed by passionate instructors and researchers.
John-Thomas Gaietto, CISSP, ISFCE, JT has over 23 years of experience providing enterprise information security and risk management services to a variety of organizations, with a particular emphasis on the financial services industry. He has been a Certified Information Systems Security Professional since 2003 and holds an undergraduate degree in Computer Information Systems from Northern Arizona University.
Dan Nelson, Digital Silence Co-Founder / COO, is a Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) through the EC-Council and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Dan's past experiences include 27 years as a trial attorney at Armstrong Teasdale, LLP, where he also co-founded the firm's Privacy & Data Security Practice.
