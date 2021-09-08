Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

 By Digital Turbine, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be presenting at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.  The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET.  A live webcast will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events).  Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference. 

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS.  By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets.  For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalTurbine 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineInc 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine?trk=tyah&trkInfo=tas:digital+tur

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-virtual-software-conference-on-september-15th-2021-301371710.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.