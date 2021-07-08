HOUSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cargo Spectre, a leading innovator in the global freight dimensioning industry, will showcase new products and insights developed during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo (RSCL) in Las Vegas in September. Cargo Spectre CEO and Co-founder Jason Joachim will speak at the expo, providing an overview of the expanding role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the logistics industry.
The expo will be Cargo Spectre's first major industry event since the beginning of the worldwide pandemic in 2020. The show will provide the company with the opportunity to show customers and industry peers the technologies and service that propelled Cargo Spectre to grow its business by 150 percent since March 2020.
"RSCL's return in September is a welcome sign that things are finally returning to normal after COVID-19," says Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim. "But in many ways, the pandemic has changed the logistics industry forever. The incredible surge in demand for freight shipping, receiving and warehousing we experienced over the past year shows no signs of receding. COVID-19 simply transformed how consumers shop."
As the pandemic caused unprecedented challenges for shipping and logistics businesses, organizations from around the world turned to Cargo Spectre's automated freight dimensioners for a cost-efficient solution to the dramatic upswing in freight shipping, receiving and warehousing. At RSCL, Cargo Spectre will demonstrate how the machine-learning systems help shippers, carriers, and warehouses dramatically increase throughput and accuracy in less time with less staff.
"Our industry-leading pricing model has been the key to our tremendous growth in the last year," says Mr. Joachim. "Cargo Spectre charges less up front than our competitors—a one-time cost of $6,000 for the equipment, installation, and training. Our customers pay one, all-inclusive monthly fee for only as long as they need our system, allowing them to save $94,000 over our competition in just the first year.
"Our dimensioners pay for themselves in just a few months," he adds.
Cargo Spectre's pallet and parcel dimensioners instantly and automatically measure the weight and volume of freight. Using non-proprietary scales, cameras, and 3D scanners, these innovative systems allow customers to optimize their pricing models based on dimensional weight (or dim weight) instead of total weight hauled. Measurements can be triggered with a weight sensor, a barcode scan or a single click instantaneously.
For more information on how Cargo Spectre's dimensioner systems save logistics companies time and money by automatically calculating dims and weight in seconds, please visit CargoSpectre.com.
About Cargo Spectre
Cargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems use A.I machine learning to accurately process and document thousands of pieces of freight a day with no downtime for maintenance. Our API connects effortlessly to some of the largest shipping and warehousing software providers in the world and enables our customers to operate our dimensioners and manage their data with ease.
