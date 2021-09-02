CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing solutions, announced Dave Ciocchi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Solutions. Ciocchi is an accomplished sales leader with substantial experience in the direct marketing industry and a deep understanding of today's customer needs. He will guide and support the IWCO Direct sales and account teams to bring together innovative solutions that deliver exceptional results for marketers.
For the past seven years Ciocchi served as head of sales at RR Donnelley, first with the Eastern Region sales team and then the National Region for the Direct Marketing Group. He also has held sales leadership roles at Quad, USA Direct and Moore Business Systems. He is a graduate of Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Speech Communication.
IWCO Direct continues to focus aggressively on adding talent to its leadership team that expands its ability to deliver innovative solutions to client needs. The company's success with this effort signifies an appreciation by key industry players for the vision IWCO Direct has for its future and its strategy to evolve into a leading performance marketing partner.
"Dave is an incredible addition to our team who will bring tremendous energy and leadership to the organization and help us execute the strategy we have developed for meeting the current and evolving needs of our clients and prospects," stated John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct. "Throughout his career, Dave has been a forward-thinking leader who excels at developing relationships and providing collaborative, innovative marketing solutions by engaging multiple channels and organizational resources."
Ciocchi adds to a growing list of leading talent that has joined IWCO Direct in recent months as the company modifies and expands its talent base and service offering. Recent additions include Reid Holmes as Executive Creative Director, Ken McDonald as Vice President Supply Chain and Mike Parker as Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer. These key hires are part of the company's strategic investment of approximately $50 million in the transformation of the company's technology and digital marketing capabilities, as well as its production platform, to meet the needs of its marketing clients.
About IWCO Direct
As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct's Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company's full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct's SpeakingDIRECT blog and following the company on LinkedIn.
IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a publicly traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "STCN"); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc.
Media Contact
Jeron Udean, Strother Communications Group, +1 (612) 288-2414, jeronu@scgpr.com
Mike Parker, IWCO Direct, 612-437-3742, mike.parker@iwco.com
