DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicole Shanks has been a key piece of Controlled Contamination Services' success, and we are thrilled to announce her promotion to VP, Human Resources. Nicole will continue to be a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) at CCS, and will report directly to CCS President, Eric Goldmann.
While overseeing the "Power of One" program, created to enhance the CCS culture for its associates throughout the US, improving its culture of safety, implementing internal policies, and growing the HR team for CCS, Nicole has exceeded all expectations of her previous role and will continue to do so moving forward.
Nicole is a graduate of Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. She lives in Dallas with her husband and two boys. Outside of work, she enjoys surfing and fishing in lakes all over Texas.
About CCS
Controlled Contamination Services is a leading provider of facility solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, electronic, semiconductor, manufacturing, high tech, IT, and aerospace and defense industries. CCS provides its clients with highly specialized cleaning, bio-decontamination, as well as a wide array of technical service solutions that exceed the health, safety, and environmental requirements at facilities of any size and use. With more than 28 years of industry and quality knowledge and experts across the US, CCS utilizes an in-depth understanding of FDA regulations and GxP requirements to meet and exceed the most stringent cleaning and decontamination needs. Whether your site is a multi-million square foot facility or a more modest project, CCS is your choice to deliver the highest quality solutions for your environment.
CCS's Data Center Services Division provides a wide range of specialty cleaning services that included: Data Center Cleaning, Hot Aisle, and Cold Aisle Containment Systems, Water and Leak Detection, Facility Monitoring, Computer Room Cleaning, Post Construction Cleaning, Underfloor Plenum Cleaning, Raised Floor Access Cleaning, Equipment, and Environment Cleaning, Zinc Whisker Testing and Remediation, 7 X 24 Disaster Recovery Services. CCS also offers High-Efficiency Infrastructure Optimization products and services for data center customers who are in need of improved infrastructure cooling, power and monitoring efficiency, and management.
