NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disaronno, the world's favorite Italian liqueur¹ and Russian Standard, the world's #1 premium Russian vodka², are excited to announce a new national partnership, the Velvet White Russian. The Velvet White Russian is a unique twist on the popular White Russian cocktail, combining 1 part Disaronno Velvet, 1 part Russian Standard Original Vodka and 2 parts cream, served in a rocks glass over ice.
The Velvet White Russian blends the creamy hints of toffee and apricot from Disaronno Velvet with the traditional Russian vodka wheat taste and aromas of fresh baked-bread from Russian Standard Original Vodka. A unique variation on the classic recipe, the Velvet White Russian elevates the use of an Italian cream liqueur combined with a classic Russian-style vodka. From brunch to post-dinner, the Velvet White Russian is a perfect accompaniment to keep warm during the fall and winter months, whether fireside with friends or in the comfort of your own home.
"Disaronno is honored to partner with Russian Standard to bring the Velvet White Russian to life. It's the perfect drink to enjoy as we transition to cooler weather," said Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Brand & Trade Marketing for Disaronno International USA. "Consumers are constantly looking for cocktail ideas that are easy to make and will add fun and excitement to their at-home drinking occasions. The White Russian is once again rising in popularity, and we are excited to offer a unique take on the drink to a national level."
Launched in April 2020, Disaronno Velvet is the newest innovation to the liqueur category from the iconic Disaronno brand. Bottled at 17% ABV, Disaronno Velvet boasts the floral character of almonds with nuances of chocolate and vanilla, all while providing the quintessential Amaretto flavor profile of Disaronno. Disaronno Velvet is best served over ice, or by adding a touch of Italian elegance to cream cocktails. In addition to the exciting collaboration with Russian Standard, Disaronno Velvet recently launched a new digital campaign called "The New Dolce Vita" targeting a new generation of consumers with a $2.5 million advertising media spend in the USA.
Russian Standard Original Vodka is crafted using hardy winter wheat and water drawn from Lake Ladoga, one of the largest lakes in the world and a source of naturally soft water. It is distilled over 200 times and filtered through charcoal resulting in a vodka that offers both purity and taste. Russian Standard pays incredible attention to detail, even rinsing their caps and bottles with vodka to maintain the integrity of its liquid. Russian Standard Original is ultra-clean, smooth and delicious – it is vodka as it should be.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with iconic brand Disaronno, for the ultimate White Russian experience," said Kellyann MacLean, Marketing Director for Roust USA. "The combination of our premium Russian Standard Original Vodka mixed with the smooth texture of Disaronno Velvet makes for a luxurious tasting encounter that will be sure to tantalize the taste buds of spirits connoisseurs and cocktail lovers alike."
Both Disaronno Velvet and Russian Standard Original Vodka are available nationwide. The suggested retail price for Disaronno Velvet is $29.99 and the suggested retail price of Russian Standard Vodka is $17.99.
Note¹: source IWSR 2020 – International Wine & Spirit Research
Note²: source IMPACT, 2021
DISARONNO®
Disaronno® is the world's favorite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, Disaronno stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the new Disaronno Fizz. Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one-of-a-kind.
RUSSIAN STANDARD®
Russian Standard Vodka is the world's #1 Russian premium vodka (IMPACT, 2021) with global sales of over 3.7M cases. Russian Standard has three different sub-brands, Russian Standard Original, Russian Standard Platinum, and Russian Standard Gold. All Russian Standard Vodkas are made in St. Petersburg, Russia where they are carefully crafted using water of glacial origin from Lake Ladoga and winter wheat from the Russian Steppes and are distilled over 200 times. Russian Standard is owned by Roust, the second-largest vodka producer in the world, with over 35M 9l cases sold annually in more than 85 markets. Roust owns production facilities across Poland, Russia and Italy. In addition to Russian Standard, its extensive portfolio includes Żubrówka, the world's #3 largest vodka and Gancia, the first Italian sparkling wine. Roust Group's Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors is Roustam Tariko.
