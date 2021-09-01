PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Diversified Communications closed on the acquisition of Natural Medicine Journal (NMJ). This highly reputable, peer-reviewed, digital monthly journal and website is a valuable addition to Diversified's existing integrative healthcare portfolio.
NMJ is led by an experienced editorial team, talented sales staff and an esteemed Editorial Board of integrative healthcare professionals who produce timely, valuable content for their readers, which include a diverse group of integrative healthcare practitioners, associations, researchers, faculty, and students.
Diversified Communications' Group Vice President, Liz Plizga was pleased to share, "We are very excited to work together to expand NMJ's business model while seeking opportunities to share content – increasing the value for all our customers, and to cross promote – expanding the audience for all products."
NMJ will remain a stand-alone product alongside Diversified's Integrative Practitioner digital community and their annual in-person Integrative Healthcare Symposium.
Karolyn Gazella, Natural Medicine Journal's founder and owner said, "I'm so pleased to have found a new home for NMJ within the integrative healthcare sector with a respected company that shares our entrepreneurial approach and commitment to quality content. Diversified Communications also has the resources and complementary products to ensure the continued success and future growth of NMJ."
"We too feel fortunate to find such a fitting opportunity within an industry we know and serve," said Oakley Dyer, Corporate Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development for Diversified Communications. "We continue to seek acquisitions that can benefit from our long-term approach, broad industry experience, access to capital and back-office resources, whether within our current industries or within new industries that reflect our values."
About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com
About Natural Medicine Journal
Natural Medicine Journal is a cutting-edge electronic journal and website for integrative healthcare practitioners, students, faculty, and anyone interested in the field of natural medicine. Readers of the journal and visitors to the site will find scientifically valid, clinically relevant information within the peer-reviewed monthly journal and online resources. Natural Medicine Journal is proud to reach more integrative medicine practitioners than any other peer-reviewed journal either online or in print. Each month, through free subscription or through affiliation with our Community Partners, thousands of healthcare practitioners receive the peer-reviewed content of the Natural Medicine Journal.
For more information, visit: https://www.naturalmedicinejournal.com/about-journal
About Integrative Healthcare Symposium
Integrative Healthcare Symposium is an evidence-based, multidisciplinary conference designed to educate, inspire and connect integrative practitioners through clinically relevant sessions about alternative and complementary approaches to healthcare. The education sessions offer Q&A opportunities and deliver clinical takeaways that can be implemented into your practice immediately. At the Integrative Healthcare Symposium, practitioners from all facets of traditional and non-traditional medicine unite as one, cohesive community. Attendees learn, network, and return to their practices with an enhanced appreciation of the modern patient's full range of healthcare options.
For more information, visit: https://www.ihsymposium.com/about/
About IntegrativePractitioner.com
IntegrativePractitioner.com is the only interdisciplinary community for integrative practitioners across a wide spectrum of professions and organizations. Its goal is to support the wide spectrum of integrative healthcare professionals in becoming more successful in their practices to effect positive improvements in the current standards of healthcare, policy, and to strengthen the common ground among all constituents. IntegrativePractitioner.com is the destination for networking, thought leadership, and sharing of ideas and experiences.
For more information, visit: https://www.integrativepractitioner.com/about/about-us
