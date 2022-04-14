Hailing from Aruba, Executive Chef Raymond Jansen now leads the culinary team for Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino's three restaurants and two bars on Bonaire.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aruban native, Raymond Jansen, is the newest member of Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino's talented culinary team. With 12 years of experience under his belt, Jansen says he is cooking up new concepts in the kitchen and creating flavorful dishes in his new Executive Chef role on Bonaire.
"I truly love what I do, and when I get in the zone, that's where my culinary creations blossom," said Jansen. "Guests can expect fresh ingredients and dishes made with love and care in a stunning oceanfront paradise."
Divi Flamingo's General Manager, Celine Van Meer, says Jansen's enthusiastic energy and love for food shines through each and every day.
"He's fun and very dedicated," said Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino's General Manager Celine Van Meer. "The resort team really enjoys working with him, and we've already experienced all of the new twists and upgrades he contributed to our restaurants. We cannot wait for more!"
Jansen says his cooking style and team management skills make him the perfect fit for the job.
"My expertise is Caribbean cuisine with an international twist," Jansen explained. "I have a healthy and light cooking style, so guests can savor quality dishes that are both delicious and nutritious while on vacation."
Divi Flamingo also recently announced it will host an invite-only Rum Happy Hour presented by Rom Rincon in the resort's lush gardens on Friday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. for the Bonaire Rum Festival. For more details, visit http://www.bonairerumweek.com.
To see all of Divi Flamingo's restaurant and bar offerings and menus, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/flamingo-dining.htm.
