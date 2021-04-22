WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison will address issues facing American voters, including voting rights and voter suppression, and the outlook for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections, at a virtual National Press Club Headliners event at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

The hour-long program will stream live on the Club's website and YouTube Channel, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Access the event or download a calendar reminder here.

Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Harrison in advance or during the live program via email to Headliners@Press.org. Please put DNC in the subject line.

Harrison, the former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, challenged Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in the 2020 election. Despite shattering fundraising records, he lost the race by more than 10 percentage points. In January, he was elected chair of the DNC.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dnc-chair-jaime-harrison-to-deliver-address-at-national-press-club-april-28-301275370.html

SOURCE National Press Club

