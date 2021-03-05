NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A creative digital agency Digital Silk has announced the launch of a new corporate website for New Jersey-based office solutions and technology services company, Document Solutions.
With its easy navigation and user-friendly layout, the new website mirrors Document Solutions' tagline "Business Life Simplified" and their mission to provide a seamless office technology experience.
Digital Silk's main objective was to create a website that represents Document Solutions' commitment to providing unparalleled support and services to local businesses. The new UX and UI designs, along with the improved messaging, communicates the company's offering and dedication to tailoring their services to meet their clients' evolving needs. These elements also serve to reduce the bounce rates and increase time on site – two important signals that contribute to the search engine rankings.
Design Silk developed detailed user journey guided by strategically placed calls to action (CTAs). The CTAs propel visitors down the funnel to the conversion points to increase on-site brand engagement including newsletter subscriptions and quote requests.
The new website also integrates the company's online payment suite to facilitate contactless bill settlement for Document Solutions' services, further enhancing not only the users' on-site experience, but also their existing clients' satisfaction.
About Digital Silk:
Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement and measurable results.
About DS BLS:
DS BLS is an office technology and IT solutions company providing services to mid-size companies in New York and New Jersey. The company's mission is to provide superior technology solutions for respective clients' office support needs and keep it running seamlessly. DS BLS aims to drive business growth while fostering a positive impact on clients' goals and the well-being of the community.
Media Contact
Emma Debeljak, Digital Silk, 8008565417, emma@digitalsilk.com
SOURCE Digital Silk