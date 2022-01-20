ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jan Lott to fill a new position, vice president – human resources. In this role, Lott will lead the company in setting human resources strategies, developing and training employees, and attracting and recruiting top talent for open positions.
"We're pleased to welcome Jan to Doe Run to provide additional strategic guidance over how we manage our most important resource – our people," said Matthew Wohl, president and CEO at Doe Run. "Jan's extensive experience managing organizational change and human resources needs will help us provide the best possible experience for Doe Run employees, as well as attract new employees to join us as we continue to meet the world's growing demand for the lead, zinc, and copper concentrates produced from our mines and the lead metal from our recycling facility."
Lott brings decades of human resource experience gained with some of the largest employers in St. Louis, including roles at BJC HealthCare and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Most recently, she served as the vice president of human resources at Armstrong Teasdale LLP, a 650-person law firm with offices in many locations. Throughout her career, Lott has overseen a variety of human resource functions, including recruiting, training, performance management, leadership development, employee engagement, compensation and benefits, and organizational development. Lott also has successfully led organizational change efforts to enable companies to better meet the needs of their customers and the markets they serve.
"I'm thrilled to join Doe Run and lead the Human Resources team," said Lott. "I'm passionate about helping a business achieve its strategic objectives through valued and engaged employees. I know that I'll have the opportunity to successfully collaborate with many others in the company and contribute to our business."
Lott holds a master's degree in psychology from the University of Missouri – St. Louis and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Lindenwood University. She is also a Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional.
About The Doe Run Company
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates the Resource Recycling facility, one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri. The company also owns six operating mines in one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri: Brushy Creek, Buick, Casteel, Fletcher/West Fork, Mine 29/Viburnum and Sweetwater. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.doerun.com.
###
Media Contact
Tiffany Leong, Standing Partnership, +1 (314) 210-9511, tleong@standingpartnership.com
SOURCE Doe Run