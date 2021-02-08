WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- doeLEGAL, an Enterprise Legal Management and eDiscovery legal technology company based in Wilmington, Delaware, with 50 years of experience, announces that it has been acquired by Questel. doeLEGAL's mission is to provide clients with control over their cases and costs in order to make better-informed decisions and it will continue to drive legal team success as a Questel company.
The acquisition grows both organizations as they combine strengths, experience, and capabilities. Questel seeks strong players in markets that have little overlap with their other entities. Questel's larger organization, focused on innovations across the entire IP lifecycle, will allow doeLEGAL to provide a wider array of services and solutions to a global market.
"doeLEGAL and Questel share the same software DNA, and decades of proven best practices ensuring IP and legal teams have secure access to the most advanced data management technology," said Tom Russo, CEO of doeLEGAL.
Questel has built a true end-to-end integrated platform of software and services addressing all the Intellectual Property needs and already covers more general legal needs such as invoice and cost management, which are very synergetic with ELM solutions.
"The Legaltech field is adjacent to Intellectual Property, and it will help fortify our core business to become a strong player in its periphery," said Charles Besson, CEO of Questel.
Marks Baughan Securities LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to doeLEGAL on this transaction.
About Questel
Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 6,000 clients and 1M users across 30 countries. We offer a comprehensive software suite for searching, analyzing and managing inventions and IP assets. Questel also provides services throughout the IP lifecycle, including prior art searches, patent drafting, international filing, translation, and renewals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients an average savings of 30-60% across the entire prosecution budget. Visit Questel for more information.
About doeLEGAL
doeLEGAL is an enterprise-level provider of legal operations tools and elevated support that gives corporate legal departments and law firms anytime, anywhere control over cases and costs to inform decision-making and drive more successful outcomes. Acting as their business partner, doeLEGAL provides clients valuable insights that reduce legal costs and increase legal performance by up to 65%. Visit doeLEGAL for information on Enterprise Legal Management and eDiscovery technology.
