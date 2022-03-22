LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As mobile app development takes center stage on the global market, it's caused many to ask the question, who owns the intellectual rights to a given mobile application? This virtual round table to be hosted by The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), supported by Marc Fischer, CEO and co-founder of Dogtown Media looks to answer that question.
Building on a previous virtual round table where international entrepreneurs discussed data privacy, cybercrime concerns and protecting intellectual property, in this event Thai-based entrepreneurs exchanged experiences with Marc Fischer. As a leader in mobile app development, Marc has ample experience earning how to navigate intellectual property when developing new technologies and bringing mobile digital products to market.
The risk of intellectual property (IP) being stolen and repurposed into competitive applications, creates challenges for developers to protect their hard work and successfully grow their companies.
To address IP concerns, co-founder and CEO of Dogtown Media, Marc Fischer spoke at the event, "Intellectual Property in Mobile and Web Applications". The Bangkok Thailand-based digital conference was hosted by ACT | The App Association in partnership with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) in Thailand.
Mr. Fischer urged government representatives, IP lawyers, and entrepreneurs in Thailand, to understand the challenges of protecting intellectual property when developing mobile and web applications, as well as actionable steps to limit risks early on.
ACT | The App Association is a non-profit trade association that represents over 5,000 small businesses that power the $1.7 trillion app economy. As an advocate for small technology companies ACT aims to build an environment for entrepreneurs that inspires innovation and collaboration. Providing resources and support, ACT is committed to helping small technology businesses raise capital, create jobs, and continue driving innovation.
The World Intellectual Property Organization or WIPO is a global forum that addresses topics and policies related to intellectual property. As part of the United Nations, WIPO aims to drive the development of a balanced IP system that enables innovation for the benefit of all.
Marc Fischer is CEO and Co-Founder of Dogtown Media, a California-based mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare App Development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.
