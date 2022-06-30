ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

When:

Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. EDT

Where:

 ir.dominos.com

How:

Live webcast (web address above)

Contact:

Jenny Fouracre at jenny.fouracre@dominos.com

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter in 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

