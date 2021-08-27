BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group, the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments industry, today announces the appointment of Donald Apgar to the firm's research leadership team as Director of its Merchant Services practice. Don brings an extensive background in all facets of the payments industry and will leverage his extensive knowledge and experience in merchant acquiring to deliver valuable insights for Mercator's clients.
"We welcome Don Apgar to our management team. Don is a 30+ year payments industry veteran and has extensive experience in leadership roles working for: First Data (now Fiserv), Citibank, TransFirst (now TSYS / Global), Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now Chase), Fleet (now Bank of America), as well as for Private Equity backed startups in the ISV, SaaS and e-Commerce markets. This breadth of deep experience gives Don a unique and impactful perspective in leading Mercator's merchant services practice," stated Robert Misasi, Mercator Advisory Group's President and CEO. "Don's knowledge of both the acquiring business and transaction-related technologies will be both valuable to our clients and instrumental in growing our business."
During Don's career, he:
- Led teams that made card acceptance ubiquitous among enterprise merchants in every vertical market, including emerging markets like grocery, fuel, B2B, and government.
- Built the vendor acceptance plan that was pivotal to Citibank's winning bid for the GSA commercial card program.
- Held senior management and advisory roles with several e-commerce start-ups, ISOs, and SaaS companies, and has broad experience in compliance, operations, technology and product development, including retail and commercial credit programs, e-commerce transaction systems, and ATM operations.
Don holds a BS in Marketing and Management from Long Island University.
