IRVING, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a property and casualty insurance provider, is pleased to announce that Don Capik has joined the company as a Territory Sales Manager in Georgia.
Capik brings over 22 years of insurance industry experience to HOAIC after spending his most recent time with AAA Insurance. In addition to his insurance background, Capik has a solid working knowledge of Georgia as he helped AAA launch their products in the state, beginning in 2015. He is charged with helping to expand the HOAIC's strategic growth in the region.
HOAIC Vice President, Director of Sales and Marketing, Michael Cox, said "We are very excited to be adding such an experienced and knowledgeable insurance professional to the team at Homeowners of America. Don will be instrumental in continuing to build our partner agent base and increasing our production in the great state of Georgia."
Georgia was the fifth state where the Texas-based company began actively writing policies in January of 2018.
Capik will be based in the Atlanta area, managing the development of new and existing independent agency relationships throughout the state.
About Homeowners of America Insurance Company
Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC) is based in Irving, Texas. The company provides property and casualty insurance in Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and insures over 230,000 homes. HOAIC has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit https://hoaic.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Kelley, Homeowners of America, +1 (972) 607-4263, mkelley@hoaic.com
SOURCE Homeowners of America