FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that Don Foldenauer is the company's new VP of Operations.
"I am very pleased to welcome Don to our executive staff," said Vinod Mahendroo, Senior VP of Operations at YES. "I expect that his extensive industry experience and proven track record of building and managing high-functioning teams will be considerable assets to YES as we continue our rapid growth and transition to a world-class, global manufacturer."
Mr. Foldenauer began his career as a design engineer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment systems and has been awarded multiple patents. He spent more than 15 years in Field Operations management at Applied Materials and KLA-Tencor. His resumé also includes over 15 years in Manufacturing Operations management at Applied Materials, followed by VP of Operations roles at three contract manufacturers: Jabil, Celestica, and Ultra Clean Technology. In addition to holding bachelor's degrees in electronic engineering and business management, and an MBA from San Jose State University, he is a regular guest lecturer at Stanford University on the topics of photovoltaics and semiconductor manufacturing.
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing presence globally. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
Media Contact
Victoria Barnes, Yield Engineering Systems, Inc., 510-954-6723, VBarnes@yieldengineering.com
SOURCE Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.