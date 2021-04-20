(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)



2021



2020



% Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue



$

1,868





$

1,656





13

%

Net earnings 1



233





176





32

%

Diluted EPS 



1.61





1.21





33

%















Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change











9

%

Adjusted net earnings 2



263





203





29

%

Adjusted diluted EPS



1.81





1.39





30

%



1 Q1 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $3.1 million and $6.3 million, respectively. Q1 2020 also includes a $5.0 million non-cash after-tax gain on the sale of Chino.



2 Q1 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.8 million and $25.7 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $3.1 million and $6.3 million, respectively. Q1 2020 also excludes a $5.0 million non-cash after-tax gain on the sale of Chino.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 13% (+9% organic) compared to the first quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $233 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.61 was up 33%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $263 million increased 29% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 30% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Overall, we are off to an encouraging start with first quarter results that exceeded our forecasts. Our businesses capitalized on the improving demand conditions in their markets and delivered strong volume growth despite some notable supply chain disruptions during the quarter. Comparable operating margins increased in the quarter on volume leverage, favorable product mix, and continued progress on our center-led efficiency initiatives.

"Order trends were strong and improved throughout the quarter across the majority of our businesses. We saw particularly healthy new order activity in biopharma connectors and pumps, plastics & polymer processing, food retail, industrial pumps, refuse collection, and automotive-exposed markets. Several markets that are still recovering, such as foodservice equipment, digital printing and industrial winches have also been posting encouraging trends. As a result of strong orders, our backlog at the end of the first quarter was substantially higher than the backlog we carried into the quarter.

"As we look forward, our strong end market demand, bookings rates, and robust backlog give us confidence that market demand for our products will remain durable as we progress through the year. There are challenges to navigate going forward such as material cost inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and labor availability, but our first quarter performance gives us grounds for optimism that we are up to the challenge. Furthermore, our balance sheet remains healthy and we have substantial capacity for inorganic capital deployment to continue enhancing our portfolio.

"On the back of a strong first quarter and the current trading environment, we are raising our full year revenue and EPS guidance."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

Guidance for full year 2021 revenue growth was raised to 10% to 12%. EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $5.92 to $6.02 ($6.75 to $6.85 on an adjusted basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results and updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's first quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2021



DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Revenue

$

1,867,901





$

1,655,939



Cost of goods and services

1,146,353





1,043,696



Gross profit

721,548





612,243



Selling, general, and administrative expenses

408,998





386,941



Operating earnings

312,550





225,302



Interest expense

26,823





27,268



Interest income

(680)





(1,183)



Gain on sale of a business





(6,551)



Other income, net

(2,843)





(7,732)



Earnings before provision for income taxes

289,250





213,500



Provision for income taxes

56,481





37,221



Net earnings

$

232,769





$

176,279











Net earnings per share:







Basic

$

1.62





$

1.22



Diluted

$

1.61





$

1.21



Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

143,765





144,259



Diluted

144,938





145,782











Dividends paid per common share

$

0.495





$

0.49











* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.







 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2021



2020



Q1



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

REVENUE















Engineered Products

$

428,127





$

408,160



$

342,380



$

386,562



$

394,175



$

1,531,277



Fueling Solutions

389,678





359,982



326,495



380,511



409,294



1,476,282



Imaging & Identification

284,328





256,765



227,977



265,690



287,746



1,038,178



Pumps & Process Solutions

394,377





319,536



309,095



347,875



347,497



1,324,003



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

372,077





311,913



293,527



368,395



342,255



1,316,090



Intra-segment eliminations

(686)





(417)



(299)



(777)



(577)



(2,070)



Total consolidated revenue

$

1,867,901





$

1,655,939



$

1,499,175



$

1,748,256



$

1,780,390



$

6,683,760



















NET EARNINGS















Segment Earnings:















Engineered Products

$

68,779





$

69,094



$

47,702



$

64,890



$

56,481



$

238,167



Fueling Solutions

66,480





53,498



47,214



66,601



69,661



236,974



Imaging & Identification

56,992





51,482



38,046



51,928



52,017



193,473



Pumps & Process Solutions

123,645





66,079



67,702



89,786



81,709



305,276



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1

38,117





23,529



11,459



40,159



27,725



102,872



Total segment earnings (EBIT)

354,013





263,682



212,123



313,364



287,593



1,076,762



Corporate expense / other

38,620





24,097



27,311



35,603



39,651



126,662



Interest expense

26,823





27,268



28,711



27,724



28,234



111,937



Interest income

(680)





(1,183)



(728)



(960)



(700)



(3,571)



Earnings before provision for income taxes

289,250





213,500



156,829



250,997



220,408



841,734



Provision for income taxes

56,481





37,221



32,063



50,697



38,302



158,283



Net earnings

$

232,769





$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

182,106



$

683,451



















SEGMENT MARGIN













Engineered Products

16.1 %





16.9 %



13.9 %



16.8 %



14.3 %



15.6 %



Fueling Solutions

17.1 %





14.9 %



14.5 %



17.5 %



17.0 %



16.1 %



Imaging & Identification

20.0 %





20.1 %



16.7 %



19.5 %



18.1 %



18.6 %



Pumps & Process Solutions

31.4 %





20.7 %



21.9 %



25.8 %



23.5 %



23.1 %



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1

10.2 %





7.5 %



3.9 %



10.9 %



8.1 %



7.8 %



Total segment operating margin

19.0 %





15.9 %



14.1 %



17.9 %



16.2 %



16.1 %



















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE







































Engineered Products

$

14,047





$

10,122



$

9,722



$

10,717



$

12,042



$

42,603



Fueling Solutions

19,269





18,339



17,968



18,014



18,482



72,803



Imaging & Identification

9,593





8,769



9,224



9,809



10,576



38,378



Pumps & Process Solutions

16,926





18,336



17,572



17,206



19,077



72,191



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

12,096





11,548



11,421



12,081



11,491



46,541



Corporate

1,875





1,638



1,696



1,662



1,539



6,535



Total depreciation and amortization expense

$

73,806





$

68,752



$

67,603



$

69,489



$

73,207



$

279,051



















1 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino,

California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Earnings Per Share

















2021



2020



Q1



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Net earnings per share:















Basic

$

1.62





$

1.22



$

0.87



$

1.39



$

1.27



$

4.74



Diluted

$

1.61





$

1.21



$

0.86



$

1.38



$

1.25



$

4.70



















Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

232,769





$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

182,106



$

683,451



















Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

143,765





144,259



143,955



144,032



143,954



144,050



Diluted

144,938





145,782



144,995



145,289



145,355



145,393



















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Non-GAAP Reconciliations





2021



2020



Q1



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Adjusted net earnings:















Net earnings

$

232,769





$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

182,106



$

683,451



Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

35,516





34,062



34,101



35,325



35,027



138,515



Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(8,720)





(8,411)



(8,451)



(8,810)



(8,695)



(34,367)



Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

4,162





7,859



16,840



5,848



20,925



51,472



Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(1,031)





(1,605)



(3,452)



(1,343)



(4,402)



(10,802)



(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4





(6,551)



781



557





(5,213)



(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2





1,592



(190)



(135)





1,267



Adjusted net earnings

$

262,696





$

203,225



$

164,395



$

231,742



$

224,961



$

824,323



















Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:













Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.61





$

1.21



$

0.86



$

1.38



$

1.25



$

4.70



Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.25





0.23



0.24



0.24



0.24



0.95



Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(0.06)





(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.24)



Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

0.03





0.05



0.12



0.04



0.14



0.35



Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(0.01)





(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.03)



(0.07)



(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4





(0.04)









(0.03)



(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2





0.01









0.01



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$

1.81





$

1.39



$

1.13



$

1.60



$

1.55



$

5.67



















1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

4 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.

















* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)



Non-GAAP Reconciliations





2021



2020



Q1



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA



















Engineered Products:















Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

68,779





$

69,094



$

47,702



$

64,890



$

56,481



$

238,167



Rightsizing and other costs

4,019





361



4,169



2,375



4,625



11,530



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

72,798





69,455



51,871



67,265



61,106



249,697



Adjusted EBIT %

17.0 %





17.0 %



15.2 %



17.4 %



15.5 %



16.3 %



Adjusted D&A 1

10,594





10,122



9,722



10,651



10,193



40,688



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

83,392





$

79,577



$

61,593



$

77,916



$

71,299



$

290,385



Adjusted EBITDA %

19.5 %





19.5 %



18.0 %



20.2 %



18.1 %



19.0 %



Fueling Solutions:















Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

66,480





$

53,498



$

47,214



$

66,601



$

69,661



$

236,974



Rightsizing and other costs

58





1,493



868



1,615



2,727



6,703



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

66,538





54,991



48,082



68,216



72,388



243,677



Adjusted EBIT %

17.1 %





15.3 %



14.7 %



17.9 %



17.7 %



16.5 %



Adjusted D&A 1

19,180





18,339



17,783



18,014



18,225



72,361



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

85,718





$

73,330



$

65,865



$

86,230



$

90,613



$

316,038



Adjusted EBITDA %

22.0 %





20.4 %



20.2 %



22.7 %



22.1 %



21.4 %



Imaging & Identification:















Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

56,992





$

51,482



$

38,046



$

51,928



$

52,017



$

193,473



Rightsizing and other costs

682





264



(527)



99



6,191



6,027



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

57,674





51,746



37,519



52,027



58,208



199,500



Adjusted EBIT %

20.3 %





20.2 %



16.5 %



19.6 %



20.2 %



19.2 %



Adjusted D&A 1

9,218





8,769



9,224



9,809



10,201



38,003



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

66,892





$

60,515



$

46,743



$

61,836



$

68,409



$

237,503



Adjusted EBITDA %

23.5 %





23.6 %



20.5 %



23.3 %



23.8 %



22.9 %



Pumps & Process Solutions:















Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

123,645





$

66,079



$

67,702



$

89,786



$

81,709



$

305,276



Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs

(2,006)





3,846



4,691



1,771



3,128



13,436



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

121,639





69,925



72,393



91,557



84,837



318,712



Adjusted EBIT %

30.8 %





21.9 %



23.4 %



26.3 %



24.4 %



24.1 %



Adjusted D&A 1

16,926





16,230



16,816



17,206



17,565



67,817



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

138,565





$

86,155



$

89,209



$

108,763



$

102,402



$

386,529



Adjusted EBITDA %

35.1 %





27.0 %



28.9 %



31.3 %



29.5 %



29.2 %



Refrigeration & Food Equipment:













Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

38,117





$

23,529



$

11,459



$

40,159



$

27,725



$

102,872



Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs

(38)





704



6,016



(971)



726



6,475



(Gain) loss on disposition 2





(6,551)



781



557





(5,213)



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

38,079





17,682



18,256



39,745



28,451



104,134



Adjusted EBIT %

10.2 %





5.7 %



6.2 %



10.8 %



8.3 %



7.9 %



Adjusted D&A 1

11,745





11,548



11,421



12,081



11,491



46,541



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

49,824





$

29,230



$

29,677



$

51,826



$

39,942



$

150,675



Adjusted EBITDA %

13.4 %





9.4 %



10.1 %



14.1 %



11.7 %



11.4 %



Total Segments:













Segment earnings (EBIT) 3

$

354,013





$

263,682



$

212,123



$

313,364



$

287,593



$

1,076,762



Rightsizing and other costs

2,715





6,668



15,217



4,889



17,397



44,171



(Gain) loss on disposition 2





(6,551)



781



557





(5,213)



Adjusted EBIT - Segment 4

356,728





263,799



228,121



318,810



304,990



1,115,720



Adjusted EBIT % 4

19.1 %





15.9 %



15.2 %



18.2 %



17.1 %



16.7 %



Adjusted D&A 1

67,663





65,008



64,966



67,761



67,675



265,410



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 4

$

424,391





$

328,807



$

293,087



$

386,571



$

372,665



$

1,381,130



Adjusted EBITDA % 4

22.7 %





19.9 %



19.5 %



22.1 %



20.9 %



20.7 %



















1 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.

2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.

3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.

4 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Non-GAAP Reconciliations



Revenue Growth Factors







2021





Q1

Organic





Engineered Products



2.3

%

Fueling Solutions



3.0

%

Imaging & Identification



3.7

%

Pumps & Process Solutions



18.4

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment



18.3

%

Total Organic



8.8

%

Acquisitions



1.2

%

Dispositions



(0.3)

%

Currency translation



3.1

%

Total*



12.8

%



 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.









2021





Q1

Organic





United States



6.9

%

Other Americas



3.0

%

Europe



12.7

%

Asia



19.8

%

Other



(4.7)

%

Total Organic



8.8

%

Acquisitions



1.2

%

Dispositions



(0.3)

%

Currency translation



3.1

%

Total*



12.8

%



 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation



Range

2021 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)

$

5.92





$

6.02



Acquisition-related amortization, net



0.73



Rightsizing and other costs, net



0.10



2021 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

6.75





$

6.85



 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)



Quarterly Cash Flow





2021



2020



Q1



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):













Operating activities

$

177,184





$

75,863



$

271,809



$

339,247



$

417,891



$

1,104,810



Investing activities

(29,572)





(230,511)



(67,763)



(64,724)



(118,381)



(481,379)



Financing activities

(124,239)





280,954



(67,458)



(496,832)



(222,954)



(506,290)







Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)





2021



2020



Q1



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Cash flow from operating activities1

$

177,184





$

75,863



$

271,809



$

339,247



$

417,891



$

1,104,810



Less: Capital expenditures

(31,260)





(40,172)



(38,999)



(44,393)



(42,128)



(165,692)



Free cash flow

$

145,924





$

35,691



$

232,810



$

294,854



$

375,763



$

939,118



















Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue

7.8 %





2.2 %



15.5 %



16.9 %



21.1 %



14.1 %



















Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings

62.7 %





20.2 %



186.6 %



147.2 %



206.3 %



137.4 %



















1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2021



2020



Q1



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

BOOKINGS































Engineered Products

$

528,310





$

414,972



$

278,373



$

381,139



$

484,002



$

1,558,486



Fueling Solutions

422,668





373,070



311,498



383,902



403,400



1,471,870



Imaging & Identification

293,614





272,604



221,315



266,423



304,756



1,065,098



Pumps & Process Solutions

551,365





369,403



275,872



323,801



365,262



1,334,338



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

537,326





355,157



326,400



449,549



379,393



1,510,499



Intra-segment eliminations

(863)





(375)



(460)



(926)



(425)



(2,186)



Total consolidated bookings

$

2,332,420





$

1,784,831



$

1,412,998



$

1,803,888



$

1,936,388



$

6,938,105



















BACKLOG































Engineered Products

$

562,557





$

453,867



$

378,874



$

373,458



$

463,701





Fueling Solutions

238,822





211,518



199,305



204,574



201,521





Imaging & Identification

198,556





170,119



168,904



171,158



192,785





Pumps & Process Solutions

539,097





397,969



379,090



361,631



390,238





Refrigeration & Food Equipment

677,309





356,133



390,368



472,140



510,498





Intra-segment eliminations

(544)





(159)



(367)



(269)



(192)





Total consolidated backlog

$

2,215,797





$

1,589,447



$

1,516,174



$

1,582,692



$

1,758,551





















 

Bookings Growth Factors





2021



Q1

Organic



Engineered Products

24.8

%

Fueling Solutions

7.3

%

Imaging & Identification

0.1

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

44.0

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

50.7

%

Total Organic

26.5

%

Acquisitions

1.5

%

Dispositions

(0.3)

%

Currency translation

3.0

%

Total*

30.7

%



* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact:



Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk



Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Corporate Development



Vice President - Communications

and Investor Relations



(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131



asakowicz@dovercorp.com 

agaliuk@dovercorp.com





 

