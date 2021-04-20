DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended March 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
1,868
$
1,656
13
%
Net earnings 1
233
176
32
%
Diluted EPS
1.61
1.21
33
%
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
9
%
Adjusted net earnings 2
263
203
29
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
1.81
1.39
30
%
1 Q1 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $3.1 million and $6.3 million, respectively. Q1 2020 also includes a $5.0 million non-cash after-tax gain on the sale of Chino.
2 Q1 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.8 million and $25.7 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $3.1 million and $6.3 million, respectively. Q1 2020 also excludes a $5.0 million non-cash after-tax gain on the sale of Chino.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 13% (+9% organic) compared to the first quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $233 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.61 was up 33%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $263 million increased 29% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 30% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Overall, we are off to an encouraging start with first quarter results that exceeded our forecasts. Our businesses capitalized on the improving demand conditions in their markets and delivered strong volume growth despite some notable supply chain disruptions during the quarter. Comparable operating margins increased in the quarter on volume leverage, favorable product mix, and continued progress on our center-led efficiency initiatives.
"Order trends were strong and improved throughout the quarter across the majority of our businesses. We saw particularly healthy new order activity in biopharma connectors and pumps, plastics & polymer processing, food retail, industrial pumps, refuse collection, and automotive-exposed markets. Several markets that are still recovering, such as foodservice equipment, digital printing and industrial winches have also been posting encouraging trends. As a result of strong orders, our backlog at the end of the first quarter was substantially higher than the backlog we carried into the quarter.
"As we look forward, our strong end market demand, bookings rates, and robust backlog give us confidence that market demand for our products will remain durable as we progress through the year. There are challenges to navigate going forward such as material cost inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and labor availability, but our first quarter performance gives us grounds for optimism that we are up to the challenge. Furthermore, our balance sheet remains healthy and we have substantial capacity for inorganic capital deployment to continue enhancing our portfolio.
"On the back of a strong first quarter and the current trading environment, we are raising our full year revenue and EPS guidance."
FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:
Guidance for full year 2021 revenue growth was raised to 10% to 12%. EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $5.92 to $6.02 ($6.75 to $6.85 on an adjusted basis).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results and updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's first quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2021
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
$
1,867,901
$
1,655,939
Cost of goods and services
1,146,353
1,043,696
Gross profit
721,548
612,243
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
408,998
386,941
Operating earnings
312,550
225,302
Interest expense
26,823
27,268
Interest income
(680)
(1,183)
Gain on sale of a business
—
(6,551)
Other income, net
(2,843)
(7,732)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
289,250
213,500
Provision for income taxes
56,481
37,221
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
176,279
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.62
$
1.22
Diluted
$
1.61
$
1.21
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,765
144,259
Diluted
144,938
145,782
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.495
$
0.49
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$
428,127
$
408,160
$
342,380
$
386,562
$
394,175
$
1,531,277
Fueling Solutions
389,678
359,982
326,495
380,511
409,294
1,476,282
Imaging & Identification
284,328
256,765
227,977
265,690
287,746
1,038,178
Pumps & Process Solutions
394,377
319,536
309,095
347,875
347,497
1,324,003
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
372,077
311,913
293,527
368,395
342,255
1,316,090
Intra-segment eliminations
(686)
(417)
(299)
(777)
(577)
(2,070)
Total consolidated revenue
$
1,867,901
$
1,655,939
$
1,499,175
$
1,748,256
$
1,780,390
$
6,683,760
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$
68,779
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
64,890
$
56,481
$
238,167
Fueling Solutions
66,480
53,498
47,214
66,601
69,661
236,974
Imaging & Identification
56,992
51,482
38,046
51,928
52,017
193,473
Pumps & Process Solutions
123,645
66,079
67,702
89,786
81,709
305,276
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1
38,117
23,529
11,459
40,159
27,725
102,872
Total segment earnings (EBIT)
354,013
263,682
212,123
313,364
287,593
1,076,762
Corporate expense / other
38,620
24,097
27,311
35,603
39,651
126,662
Interest expense
26,823
27,268
28,711
27,724
28,234
111,937
Interest income
(680)
(1,183)
(728)
(960)
(700)
(3,571)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
289,250
213,500
156,829
250,997
220,408
841,734
Provision for income taxes
56,481
37,221
32,063
50,697
38,302
158,283
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.1 %
16.9 %
13.9 %
16.8 %
14.3 %
15.6 %
Fueling Solutions
17.1 %
14.9 %
14.5 %
17.5 %
17.0 %
16.1 %
Imaging & Identification
20.0 %
20.1 %
16.7 %
19.5 %
18.1 %
18.6 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
31.4 %
20.7 %
21.9 %
25.8 %
23.5 %
23.1 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1
10.2 %
7.5 %
3.9 %
10.9 %
8.1 %
7.8 %
Total segment operating margin
19.0 %
15.9 %
14.1 %
17.9 %
16.2 %
16.1 %
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$
14,047
$
10,122
$
9,722
$
10,717
$
12,042
$
42,603
Fueling Solutions
19,269
18,339
17,968
18,014
18,482
72,803
Imaging & Identification
9,593
8,769
9,224
9,809
10,576
38,378
Pumps & Process Solutions
16,926
18,336
17,572
17,206
19,077
72,191
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
12,096
11,548
11,421
12,081
11,491
46,541
Corporate
1,875
1,638
1,696
1,662
1,539
6,535
Total depreciation and amortization expense
$
73,806
$
68,752
$
67,603
$
69,489
$
73,207
$
279,051
1 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino,
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2021
2020
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.62
$
1.22
$
0.87
$
1.39
$
1.27
$
4.74
Diluted
$
1.61
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
1.38
$
1.25
$
4.70
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,765
144,259
143,955
144,032
143,954
144,050
Diluted
144,938
145,782
144,995
145,289
145,355
145,393
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
35,516
34,062
34,101
35,325
35,027
138,515
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(8,720)
(8,411)
(8,451)
(8,810)
(8,695)
(34,367)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
4,162
7,859
16,840
5,848
20,925
51,472
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(1,031)
(1,605)
(3,452)
(1,343)
(4,402)
(10,802)
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4
—
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
—
1,592
(190)
(135)
—
1,267
Adjusted net earnings
$
262,696
$
203,225
$
164,395
$
231,742
$
224,961
$
824,323
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.61
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
1.38
$
1.25
$
4.70
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.25
0.23
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.95
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.03
0.05
0.12
0.04
0.14
0.35
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.07)
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4
—
(0.04)
—
—
—
(0.03)
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
—
0.01
—
—
—
0.01
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
1.81
$
1.39
$
1.13
$
1.60
$
1.55
$
5.67
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.
4 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
68,779
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
64,890
$
56,481
$
238,167
Rightsizing and other costs
4,019
361
4,169
2,375
4,625
11,530
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
72,798
69,455
51,871
67,265
61,106
249,697
Adjusted EBIT %
17.0 %
17.0 %
15.2 %
17.4 %
15.5 %
16.3 %
Adjusted D&A 1
10,594
10,122
9,722
10,651
10,193
40,688
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
83,392
$
79,577
$
61,593
$
77,916
$
71,299
$
290,385
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.5 %
19.5 %
18.0 %
20.2 %
18.1 %
19.0 %
Fueling Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
66,480
$
53,498
$
47,214
$
66,601
$
69,661
$
236,974
Rightsizing and other costs
58
1,493
868
1,615
2,727
6,703
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
66,538
54,991
48,082
68,216
72,388
243,677
Adjusted EBIT %
17.1 %
15.3 %
14.7 %
17.9 %
17.7 %
16.5 %
Adjusted D&A 1
19,180
18,339
17,783
18,014
18,225
72,361
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
85,718
$
73,330
$
65,865
$
86,230
$
90,613
$
316,038
Adjusted EBITDA %
22.0 %
20.4 %
20.2 %
22.7 %
22.1 %
21.4 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
56,992
$
51,482
$
38,046
$
51,928
$
52,017
$
193,473
Rightsizing and other costs
682
264
(527)
99
6,191
6,027
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
57,674
51,746
37,519
52,027
58,208
199,500
Adjusted EBIT %
20.3 %
20.2 %
16.5 %
19.6 %
20.2 %
19.2 %
Adjusted D&A 1
9,218
8,769
9,224
9,809
10,201
38,003
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
66,892
$
60,515
$
46,743
$
61,836
$
68,409
$
237,503
Adjusted EBITDA %
23.5 %
23.6 %
20.5 %
23.3 %
23.8 %
22.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
123,645
$
66,079
$
67,702
$
89,786
$
81,709
$
305,276
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs
(2,006)
3,846
4,691
1,771
3,128
13,436
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
121,639
69,925
72,393
91,557
84,837
318,712
Adjusted EBIT %
30.8 %
21.9 %
23.4 %
26.3 %
24.4 %
24.1 %
Adjusted D&A 1
16,926
16,230
16,816
17,206
17,565
67,817
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
138,565
$
86,155
$
89,209
$
108,763
$
102,402
$
386,529
Adjusted EBITDA %
35.1 %
27.0 %
28.9 %
31.3 %
29.5 %
29.2 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
38,117
$
23,529
$
11,459
$
40,159
$
27,725
$
102,872
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs
(38)
704
6,016
(971)
726
6,475
(Gain) loss on disposition 2
—
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
38,079
17,682
18,256
39,745
28,451
104,134
Adjusted EBIT %
10.2 %
5.7 %
6.2 %
10.8 %
8.3 %
7.9 %
Adjusted D&A 1
11,745
11,548
11,421
12,081
11,491
46,541
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
49,824
$
29,230
$
29,677
$
51,826
$
39,942
$
150,675
Adjusted EBITDA %
13.4 %
9.4 %
10.1 %
14.1 %
11.7 %
11.4 %
Total Segments:
Segment earnings (EBIT) 3
$
354,013
$
263,682
$
212,123
$
313,364
$
287,593
$
1,076,762
Rightsizing and other costs
2,715
6,668
15,217
4,889
17,397
44,171
(Gain) loss on disposition 2
—
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 4
356,728
263,799
228,121
318,810
304,990
1,115,720
Adjusted EBIT % 4
19.1 %
15.9 %
15.2 %
18.2 %
17.1 %
16.7 %
Adjusted D&A 1
67,663
65,008
64,966
67,761
67,675
265,410
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 4
$
424,391
$
328,807
$
293,087
$
386,571
$
372,665
$
1,381,130
Adjusted EBITDA % 4
22.7 %
19.9 %
19.5 %
22.1 %
20.9 %
20.7 %
1 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
4 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2021
Q1
Organic
Engineered Products
2.3
%
Fueling Solutions
3.0
%
Imaging & Identification
3.7
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
18.4
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
18.3
%
Total Organic
8.8
%
Acquisitions
1.2
%
Dispositions
(0.3)
%
Currency translation
3.1
%
Total*
12.8
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2021
Q1
Organic
United States
6.9
%
Other Americas
3.0
%
Europe
12.7
%
Asia
19.8
%
Other
(4.7)
%
Total Organic
8.8
%
Acquisitions
1.2
%
Dispositions
(0.3)
%
Currency translation
3.1
%
Total*
12.8
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2021 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$
5.92
$
6.02
Acquisition-related amortization, net
0.73
Rightsizing and other costs, net
0.10
2021 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
6.75
$
6.85
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2021
2020
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
177,184
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
339,247
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
Investing activities
(29,572)
(230,511)
(67,763)
(64,724)
(118,381)
(481,379)
Financing activities
(124,239)
280,954
(67,458)
(496,832)
(222,954)
(506,290)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2021
2020
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Cash flow from operating activities1
$
177,184
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
339,247
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
Less: Capital expenditures
(31,260)
(40,172)
(38,999)
(44,393)
(42,128)
(165,692)
Free cash flow
$
145,924
$
35,691
$
232,810
$
294,854
$
375,763
$
939,118
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
7.8 %
2.2 %
15.5 %
16.9 %
21.1 %
14.1 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings
62.7 %
20.2 %
186.6 %
147.2 %
206.3 %
137.4 %
1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$
528,310
$
414,972
$
278,373
$
381,139
$
484,002
$
1,558,486
Fueling Solutions
422,668
373,070
311,498
383,902
403,400
1,471,870
Imaging & Identification
293,614
272,604
221,315
266,423
304,756
1,065,098
Pumps & Process Solutions
551,365
369,403
275,872
323,801
365,262
1,334,338
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
537,326
355,157
326,400
449,549
379,393
1,510,499
Intra-segment eliminations
(863)
(375)
(460)
(926)
(425)
(2,186)
Total consolidated bookings
$
2,332,420
$
1,784,831
$
1,412,998
$
1,803,888
$
1,936,388
$
6,938,105
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$
562,557
$
453,867
$
378,874
$
373,458
$
463,701
Fueling Solutions
238,822
211,518
199,305
204,574
201,521
Imaging & Identification
198,556
170,119
168,904
171,158
192,785
Pumps & Process Solutions
539,097
397,969
379,090
361,631
390,238
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
677,309
356,133
390,368
472,140
510,498
Intra-segment eliminations
(544)
(159)
(367)
(269)
(192)
Total consolidated backlog
$
2,215,797
$
1,589,447
$
1,516,174
$
1,582,692
$
1,758,551
Bookings Growth Factors
2021
Q1
Organic
Engineered Products
24.8
%
Fueling Solutions
7.3
%
Imaging & Identification
0.1
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
44.0
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
50.7
%
Total Organic
26.5
%
Acquisitions
1.5
%
Dispositions
(0.3)
%
Currency translation
3.0
%
Total*
30.7
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Andrey Galiuk
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President - Corporate Development
Vice President - Communications
and Investor Relations
(630) 743-5039
(630) 743-5131
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-raises-2021-annual-guidance-301271925.html
SOURCE Dover