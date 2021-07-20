DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
2,032
$
1,499
36
%
$
3,900
$
3,155
24
%
Net earnings 1
265
125
112
%
497
301
65
%
Diluted EPS
1.82
0.86
112
%
3.43
2.07
66
%
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
30
%
19
%
Adjusted net earnings 2
299
164
82
%
562
368
53
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.06
1.13
82
%
3.87
2.53
53
%
1 Q2 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $8.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also includes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $11.3 million and $19.6 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.
2 Q2 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.6 million and $25.7 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $8.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also excludes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $53.4 million and $51.3 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $11.3 million and $19.6 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 36% (+30% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $265 million increased 112%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.82 was also up 112%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $299 million increased 82% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.06 was also up 82% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $3.9 billion, an increase of 24% (+19% organic) compared to the first six months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $497 million increased by 65%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $3.43 was up 66% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $562 million increased 53%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.87 was also up 53% versus the comparable period of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "We performed well again this quarter as new order activity remained strong and margin improvement continued its solid trajectory across all segments. Our portfolio is performing above pre-pandemic levels in terms of revenue and margin, and our record-high backlog provides visibility into the second half of the year, and in some of our businesses into 2022.
"During the quarter we saw top-line growth across all of our segments, with the largest contributions to the year-over-year increase from pumps and process solutions, fueling solutions, food retail, marking & coding and automotive aftermarket businesses. We are encouraged by the demand growth in compressor components, foodservice, and textile printing, and we expect continued recovery in these markets over the balance of the year.
"Our teams have done a commendable job in the first half navigating logistics bottlenecks, component and labor shortages, and cost inflation to meet end market demand and drive solid margin conversion. Our forecast for the balance of the year reflects the expectation that logistics constraints and input cost inflation will neither deteriorate nor improve materially. Despite this dynamic, we believe that our localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy and diverse business mix give us distinct advantages to win in the current demand environment.
"We also have continued to invest organically in capacity expansions in our high-growth businesses and productivity improvements across our portfolio. Our center-led initiatives are continuing to drive cost synergies across our portfolio companies allowing them to concentrate on winning in the marketplace and driving growth. Acquisition activity remains robust and we recently acquired three attractive bolt-on businesses in single-use pumps, brand protection software and IoT dispensing solutions.
"As we look toward the second half of the year, our robust backlog levels and sustained strong bookings pace give us confidence in our durable top-line trajectory. We also remain confident in our ability to execute operationally to drive portfolio profitability. As a result, we are raising our full year revenue and EPS guidance."
FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:
Guidance for full year 2021 revenue growth was raised to 15% to 17%. EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.45 to $6.55 ($7.30 to $7.40 on an adjusted basis).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2021
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
2,031,676
$
1,499,175
$
3,899,577
$
3,155,114
Cost of goods and services
1,259,504
947,577
2,405,857
1,991,273
Gross profit
772,172
551,598
1,493,720
1,163,841
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
428,042
366,740
837,040
753,681
Operating earnings
344,130
184,858
656,680
410,160
Interest expense
26,661
28,711
53,484
55,979
Interest income
(942)
(728)
(1,622)
(1,911)
Gain on sale of a business
—
781
—
(5,770)
Other income, net
(4,933)
(735)
(7,776)
(8,467)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
323,344
156,829
612,594
370,329
Provision for income taxes
58,836
32,063
115,317
69,284
Net earnings
$
264,508
$
124,766
$
497,277
$
301,045
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.84
$
0.87
$
3.46
$
2.09
Diluted
$
1.82
$
0.86
$
3.43
$
2.07
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,941
143,955
143,854
144,107
Diluted
145,118
144,995
145,040
145,359
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.495
$
0.49
$
0.99
$
0.98
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$
428,127
$
442,091
$
870,218
$
408,160
$
342,380
$
750,540
$
386,562
$
394,175
$
1,531,277
Fueling Solutions
389,678
437,042
826,720
359,982
326,495
686,477
380,511
409,294
1,476,282
Imaging & Identification
284,328
294,076
578,404
256,765
227,977
484,742
265,690
287,746
1,038,178
Pumps & Process Solutions
394,377
428,701
823,078
319,536
309,095
628,631
347,875
347,497
1,324,003
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
372,077
430,506
802,583
311,913
293,527
605,440
368,395
342,255
1,316,090
Intra-segment eliminations
(686)
(740)
(1,426)
(417)
(299)
(716)
(777)
(577)
(2,070)
Total consolidated revenue
$
1,867,901
$
2,031,676
$
3,899,577
$
1,655,939
$
1,499,175
$
3,155,114
$
1,748,256
$
1,780,390
$
6,683,760
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$
68,779
$
62,720
$
131,499
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
116,796
$
64,890
$
56,481
$
238,167
Fueling Solutions
66,480
78,755
145,235
53,498
47,214
100,712
66,601
69,661
236,974
Imaging & Identification
56,992
60,747
117,739
51,482
38,046
89,528
51,928
52,017
193,473
Pumps & Process Solutions
123,645
138,632
262,277
66,079
67,702
133,781
89,786
81,709
305,276
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1
38,117
48,971
87,088
23,529
11,459
34,988
40,159
27,725
102,872
Total segment earnings (EBIT)
354,013
389,825
743,838
263,682
212,123
475,805
313,364
287,593
1,076,762
Corporate expense / other
38,620
40,762
79,382
24,097
27,311
51,408
35,603
39,651
126,662
Interest expense
26,823
26,661
53,484
27,268
28,711
55,979
27,724
28,234
111,937
Interest income
(680)
(942)
(1,622)
(1,183)
(728)
(1,911)
(960)
(700)
(3,571)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
289,250
323,344
612,594
213,500
156,829
370,329
250,997
220,408
841,734
Provision for income taxes
56,481
58,836
115,317
37,221
32,063
69,284
50,697
38,302
158,283
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
497,277
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
301,045
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.1 %
14.2 %
15.1 %
16.9 %
13.9 %
15.6 %
16.8 %
14.3 %
15.6 %
Fueling Solutions
17.1 %
18.0 %
17.6 %
14.9 %
14.5 %
14.7 %
17.5 %
17.0 %
16.1 %
Imaging & Identification
20.0 %
20.7 %
20.4 %
20.1 %
16.7 %
18.5 %
19.5 %
18.1 %
18.6 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
31.4 %
32.3 %
31.9 %
20.7 %
21.9 %
21.3 %
25.8 %
23.5 %
23.1 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1
10.2 %
11.4 %
10.9 %
7.5 %
3.9 %
5.8 %
10.9 %
8.1 %
7.8 %
Total segment operating margin
19.0 %
19.2 %
19.1 %
15.9 %
14.1 %
15.1 %
17.9 %
16.2 %
16.1 %
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$
14,047
$
11,981
$
26,028
$
10,122
$
9,722
$
19,844
$
10,717
$
12,042
$
42,603
Fueling Solutions
19,269
19,475
38,744
18,339
17,968
36,307
18,014
18,482
72,803
Imaging & Identification
9,593
9,294
18,887
8,769
9,224
17,993
9,809
10,576
38,378
Pumps & Process Solutions
16,926
16,866
33,792
18,336
17,572
35,908
17,206
19,077
72,191
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
12,096
12,077
24,173
11,548
11,421
22,969
12,081
11,491
46,541
Corporate
1,875
1,826
3,701
1,638
1,696
3,334
1,662
1,539
6,535
Total depreciation and amortization expense
$
73,806
$
71,519
$
145,325
$
68,752
$
67,603
$
136,355
$
69,489
$
73,207
$
279,051
1 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.62
$
1.84
$
3.46
$
1.22
$
0.87
$
2.09
$
1.39
$
1.27
$
4.74
Diluted
$
1.61
$
1.82
$
3.43
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
2.07
$
1.38
$
1.25
$
4.70
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
497,277
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
301,045
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,765
143,941
143,854
144,259
143,955
144,107
144,032
143,954
144,050
Diluted
144,938
145,118
145,040
145,782
144,995
145,359
145,289
145,355
145,393
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
497,277
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
301,045
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
35,516
35,162
70,678
34,062
34,101
68,163
35,325
35,027
138,515
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(8,720)
(8,571)
(17,291)
(8,411)
(8,451)
(16,862)
(8,810)
(8,695)
(34,367)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
4,162
10,779
14,941
7,859
16,840
24,699
5,848
20,925
51,472
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(1,031)
(2,597)
(3,628)
(1,605)
(3,452)
(5,057)
(1,343)
(4,402)
(10,802)
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
(6,551)
781
(5,770)
557
—
(5,213)
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
1,592
(190)
1,402
(135)
—
1,267
Adjusted net earnings
$
262,696
$
299,281
$
561,977
$
203,225
$
164,395
$
367,620
$
231,742
$
224,961
$
824,323
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.61
$
1.82
$
3.43
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
2.07
$
1.38
$
1.25
$
4.70
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.25
0.24
0.49
0.23
0.24
0.47
0.24
0.24
0.95
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.12)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.12)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.03
0.07
0.10
0.05
0.12
0.17
0.04
0.14
0.35
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.07)
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
(0.04)
—
(0.04)
—
—
(0.03)
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
0.01
—
0.01
—
—
0.01
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
1.81
$
2.06
$
3.87
$
1.39
$
1.13
$
2.53
$
1.60
$
1.55
$
5.67
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.
4 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
68,779
$
62,720
$
131,499
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
116,796
$
64,890
$
56,481
$
238,167
Rightsizing and other costs
4,019
4,654
8,673
361
4,169
4,530
2,375
4,625
11,530
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
72,798
67,374
140,172
69,455
51,871
121,326
67,265
61,106
249,697
Adjusted EBIT %
17.0 %
15.2 %
16.1 %
17.0 %
15.2 %
16.2 %
17.4 %
15.5 %
16.3 %
Adjusted D&A 1
10,594
9,695
20,289
10,122
9,722
19,844
10,651
10,193
40,688
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
83,392
$
77,069
$
160,461
$
79,577
$
61,593
$
141,170
$
77,916
$
71,299
$
290,385
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.5 %
17.4 %
18.4 %
19.5 %
18.0 %
18.8 %
20.2 %
18.1 %
19.0 %
Fueling Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
66,480
$
78,755
$
145,235
$
53,498
$
47,214
$
100,712
$
66,601
$
69,661
$
236,974
Rightsizing and other costs
58
1,657
1,715
1,493
868
2,361
1,615
2,727
6,703
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
66,538
80,412
146,950
54,991
48,082
103,073
68,216
72,388
243,677
Adjusted EBIT %
17.1 %
18.4 %
17.8 %
15.3 %
14.7 %
15.0 %
17.9 %
17.7 %
16.5 %
Adjusted D&A 1
19,180
19,475
38,655
18,339
17,783
36,122
18,014
18,225
72,361
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
85,718
$
99,887
$
185,605
$
73,330
$
65,865
$
139,195
$
86,230
$
90,613
$
316,038
Adjusted EBITDA %
22.0 %
22.9 %
22.5 %
20.4 %
20.2 %
20.3 %
22.7 %
22.1 %
21.4 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
56,992
$
60,747
$
117,739
$
51,482
$
38,046
$
89,528
$
51,928
$
52,017
$
193,473
Rightsizing and other costs
682
178
860
264
(527)
(263)
99
6,191
6,027
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
57,674
60,925
118,599
51,746
37,519
89,265
52,027
58,208
199,500
Adjusted EBIT %
20.3 %
20.7 %
20.5 %
20.2 %
16.5 %
18.4 %
19.6 %
20.2 %
19.2 %
Adjusted D&A 1
9,218
9,184
18,402
8,769
9,224
17,993
9,809
10,201
38,003
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
66,892
$
70,109
$
137,001
$
60,515
$
46,743
$
107,258
$
61,836
$
68,409
$
237,503
Adjusted EBITDA %
23.5 %
23.8 %
23.7 %
23.6 %
20.5 %
22.1 %
23.3 %
23.8 %
22.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
123,645
$
138,632
$
262,277
$
66,079
$
67,702
$
133,781
$
89,786
$
81,709
$
305,276
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs
(2,006)
899
(1,107)
3,846
4,691
8,537
1,771
3,128
13,436
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
121,639
139,531
261,170
69,925
72,393
142,318
91,557
84,837
318,712
Adjusted EBIT %
30.8 %
32.5 %
31.7 %
21.9 %
23.4 %
22.6 %
26.3 %
24.4 %
24.1 %
Adjusted D&A 1
16,926
16,866
33,792
16,230
16,816
33,046
17,206
17,565
67,817
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
138,565
$
156,397
$
294,962
$
86,155
$
89,209
$
175,364
$
108,763
$
102,402
$
386,529
Adjusted EBITDA %
35.1 %
36.5 %
35.8 %
27.0 %
28.9 %
27.9 %
31.3 %
29.5 %
29.2 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
38,117
$
48,971
$
87,088
$
23,529
$
11,459
$
34,988
$
40,159
$
27,725
$
102,872
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs
(38)
2,539
2,501
704
6,016
6,720
(971)
726
6,475
(Gain) loss on disposition 2
—
—
—
(6,551)
781
(5,770)
557
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
38,079
51,510
89,589
17,682
18,256
35,938
39,745
28,451
104,134
Adjusted EBIT %
10.2 %
12.0 %
11.2 %
5.7 %
6.2 %
5.9 %
10.8 %
8.3 %
7.9 %
Adjusted D&A 1
11,745
12,077
23,822
11,548
11,421
22,969
12,081
11,491
46,541
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
49,824
$
63,587
$
113,411
$
29,230
$
29,677
$
58,907
$
51,826
$
39,942
$
150,675
Adjusted EBITDA %
13.4 %
14.8 %
14.1 %
9.4 %
10.1 %
9.7 %
14.1 %
11.7 %
11.4 %
Total Segments:
Segment earnings (EBIT) 3
$
354,013
$
389,825
$
743,838
$
263,682
$
212,123
$
475,805
$
313,364
$
287,593
$
1,076,762
Rightsizing and other costs
2,715
9,927
12,642
6,668
15,217
21,885
4,889
17,397
44,171
(Gain) loss on disposition 2
—
—
—
(6,551)
781
(5,770)
557
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 4
356,728
399,752
756,480
263,799
228,121
491,920
318,810
304,990
1,115,720
Adjusted EBIT % 4
19.1 %
19.7 %
19.4 %
15.9 %
15.2 %
15.6 %
18.2 %
17.1 %
16.7 %
Adjusted D&A 1
67,663
67,297
134,960
65,008
64,966
129,974
67,761
67,675
265,410
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 4
$
424,391
$
467,049
$
891,440
$
328,807
$
293,087
$
621,894
$
386,571
$
372,665
$
1,381,130
Adjusted EBITDA % 4
22.7 %
23.0 %
22.9 %
19.9 %
19.5 %
19.7 %
22.1 %
20.9 %
20.7 %
1 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
4 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2021
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
25.4
%
12.9
%
Fueling Solutions
24.9
%
13.4
%
Imaging & Identification
20.2
%
11.4
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
33.6
%
25.8
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
43.5
%
30.5
%
Total Organic
29.7
%
18.7
%
Acquisitions
1.3
%
1.3
%
Dispositions
—
%
(0.2)
%
Currency translation
4.5
%
3.8
%
Total*
35.5
%
23.6
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2021
Q2
Organic
United States
25.0
%
Other Americas
49.6
%
Europe
29.8
%
Asia
37.6
%
Other
43.0
%
Total Organic
29.7
%
Acquisitions
1.3
%
Dispositions
—
%
Currency translation
4.5
%
Total*
35.5
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2021 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$
6.45
$
6.55
Acquisition-related amortization, net
0.74
Rightsizing and other costs, net
0.11
2021 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
7.30
$
7.40
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
177,184
$
260,073
$
437,257
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
347,672
$
339,247
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
Investing activities
(29,572)
(121,631)
(151,203)
(230,511)
(67,763)
(298,274)
(64,724)
(118,381)
(481,379)
Financing activities
(124,239)
(75,949)
(200,188)
280,954
(67,458)
213,496
(496,832)
(222,954)
(506,290)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Cash flow from operating activities1
$
177,184
$
260,073
$
437,257
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
347,672
$
339,247
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
Less: Capital expenditures
(31,260)
(41,971)
(73,231)
(40,172)
(38,999)
(79,171)
(44,393)
(42,128)
(165,692)
Free cash flow
$
145,924
$
218,102
$
364,026
$
35,691
$
232,810
$
268,501
$
294,854
$
375,763
$
939,118
Free cash flow as a percentage of
7.8 %
10.7 %
9.3 %
2.2 %
15.5 %
8.5 %
16.9 %
21.1 %
14.1 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of
62.7 %
82.5 %
73.2 %
20.2 %
186.6 %
89.2 %
147.2 %
206.3 %
137.4 %
1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$
528,310
$
497,200
$
1,025,510
$
414,972
$
278,373
$
693,345
$
381,139
$
484,002
$
1,558,486
Fueling Solutions
422,668
453,146
875,814
373,070
311,498
684,568
383,902
403,400
1,471,870
Imaging & Identification
293,614
299,608
593,222
272,604
221,315
493,919
266,423
304,756
1,065,098
Pumps & Process Solutions
551,365
521,010
1,072,375
369,403
275,872
645,275
323,801
365,262
1,334,338
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
537,326
606,545
1,143,871
355,157
326,400
681,557
449,549
379,393
1,510,499
Intra-segment eliminations
(863)
(498)
(1,361)
(375)
(460)
(835)
(926)
(425)
(2,186)
Total consolidated bookings
$
2,332,420
$
2,377,011
$
4,709,431
$
1,784,831
$
1,412,998
$
3,197,829
$
1,803,888
$
1,936,388
$
6,938,105
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$
562,557
$
613,517
$
453,867
$
378,874
$
373,458
$
463,701
Fueling Solutions
238,822
256,497
211,518
199,305
204,574
201,521
Imaging & Identification
198,556
206,125
170,119
168,904
171,158
192,785
Pumps & Process Solutions
539,097
634,477
397,969
379,090
361,631
390,238
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
677,309
854,188
356,133
390,368
472,140
510,498
Intra-segment eliminations
(544)
(262)
(159)
(367)
(269)
(192)
Total consolidated backlog
$
2,215,797
$
2,564,542
$
1,589,447
$
1,516,174
$
1,582,692
$
1,758,551
Bookings Growth Factors
2021
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
73.5
%
44.4
%
Fueling Solutions
33.5
%
19.2
%
Imaging & Identification
26.6
%
12.0
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
81.7
%
59.7
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
83.1
%
66.2
%
Total Organic
61.2
%
41.7
%
Acquisitions
2.0
%
1.8
%
Dispositions
—
%
(0.2)
%
Currency translation
5.0
%
4.0
%
Total*
68.2
%
47.3
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
