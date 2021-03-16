DETROIT, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has acquired Level One, a specialist in customer experience and communication solutions.
"Through the acquisition of Level One, Doxim will extend its deep domain expertise in eBilling, payments, customer communication and preference management, data analytics and reporting," said Doxim President and CEO Mike Rogalski. "Level One has spent nearly two decades building a reputation for service excellence in these areas in industries including utilities, government, and insurance. We're pleased to have the Level One team join the Doxim family and continue this legacy of success."
For more than 17 years, Level One has helped customers across North America navigate the rapidly evolving billing and payments landscape by upholding security, compliance, and continuity. The company offers dynamic, secure 1:1 communication across multiple channels, driving digital transformation, yielding cost savings and efficiencies, accelerating payments, and increasing customer satisfaction.
John Boland, President of Level One, said, "There are powerful synergies between the Level One brand and Doxim, which will set our combined organization up for lasting success. Joining Doxim will allow us to offer our customers an extended range of CCM products and solutions that address the entire scope and complexity associated with regulated documents and communications. This is the next logical step for our valued customers on their omni-channel journeys."
Since 2004, Level One has been a trusted provider of billing and payment solutions, guiding utilities, insurance providers and government entities across North America toward successful customer engagement.
Level One's billing and payment solutions are designed with a focus on quality, security, and availability to enhance the customer's experience. Billing organizations rely on Level One's expertise to facilitate digital transformation and improve customer engagement through self-service, personalized communications, and expanded delivery and payment channels. Learn more at http://www.golevelone.com
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.
