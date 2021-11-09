SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"We're pleased to report another strong financial quarter as the shift to digital among our clients continues," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder & CEO at Doximity. "We're particularly proud that our existing clients generated a record 173% net revenue retention rate (for the trailing 12 months), and that our telehealth platform grew to a record of over 330,000 active providers."
Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights:
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- Revenue: Revenue of $79.4 million versus $45.1 million, an increase of 76% year-over-year.
- Net income and non-GAAP net income: Net income of $36.1 million versus $10.0 million, representing a 45% margin. Non-GAAP net income of $41.6 million, versus $11.2 million, representing a 52% margin.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million versus $12.6 million, an increase of 160% year-over-year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 41%, versus 28%.
- Net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Diluted net income per share was $0.17, versus $0.02, while non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.19, versus $0.02.
- Operating cash flow and free cash flow: Operating cash flow of $19.2 million, versus $12.7 million, and free cash flow of $18.1 million, versus $11.3 million.
Financial Outlook
Doximity is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2021 as follows:
- Revenue between $85.8 million and $86.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $32.0 million and $33.0 million.
Doximity is updating guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as follows:
- Revenue between $326.1 million and $328.1 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $127.6 million and $129.6 million.
Lock-up Expiry on November 12, 2021
In connection with the Company's initial public offering of Class A common stock, its executive officers, directors, and substantially all of its stockholders were parties to lock-up agreements that restrict their ability to sell or transfer their Doximity shares. Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements, the lock-up will expire at the opening of trading on November 12, 2021. Certain of the shares of the Company's common stock that become eligible for sale in the public market upon the lock-up expiration remain subject to volume and other restrictions of Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and restrictions on insider trading in accordance with Company policy.
Conference Call Information
Doximity will host a webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page shortly after the call.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, please visit www.doximity.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors including (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to our industry or on our customers' industries, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (ii) our ability to retain existing members or add new members to our platform and maintain or grow their engagement with our platform; (iii) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (iv) the impact of our prioritization of our members' interests; (v) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to members' data; (vi) our ability to maintain or manage our growth, and other risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus for our recent offering of shares of Class A common stock shares that was filed with the SEC on June 25, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Additional information will be provided in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to management's beliefs and assumptions as of this date. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Investor Relations Contact:
Perry Gold
Media Contact:
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
79,521
$
66,393
Marketable securities
663,140
76,141
Accounts receivable, net
55,681
50,319
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,159
10,692
Deferred contract costs, current
3,107
5,856
Total current assets
829,608
209,401
Property and equipment, net
8,004
7,598
Deferred income tax assets
2,112
2,112
Operating lease right-of-use assets
770
1,339
Intangible assets, net
9,067
9,596
Goodwill
18,915
18,915
Other assets
779
2,758
Total assets
$
869,255
$
251,719
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
781
$
1,515
Accrued expenses
15,664
16,285
Deferred revenue, current
78,681
83,272
Operating lease liabilities, current
498
970
Total current liabilities
95,624
102,042
Deferred revenue, non-current
49
220
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
118
284
Other liabilities, non-current
904
972
Total liabilities
96,695
103,518
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock
Redeemable convertible preferred stock
—
81,458
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
187
83
Additional paid-in capital
674,414
30,357
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(775)
(21)
Retained earnings
98,734
36,324
Total stockholders' equity
772,560
66,743
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
$
869,255
$
251,719
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
79,350
$
45,113
$
152,019
$
81,501
Cost of revenue(1)
8,951
7,456
16,937
15,331
Gross profit
70,399
37,657
135,082
66,170
Operating expenses(1):
Research and development
15,460
9,866
28,701
19,909
Sales and marketing
21,161
14,145
40,532
27,430
General and administrative
8,827
3,209
16,023
6,311
Total operating expenses
45,448
27,220
85,256
53,650
Income from operations
24,951
10,437
49,826
12,520
Interest income
440
73
516
210
Other expense, net
(20)
(93)
(51)
(383)
Income before income taxes
25,371
10,417
50,291
12,347
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(10,717)
380
(12,119)
851
Net income
$
36,088
$
10,037
$
62,410
$
11,496
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
—
(8,354)
(18,326)
(9,122)
Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
36,088
$
1,683
$
44,084
$
2,374
Net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.19
$
0.02
$
0.32
$
0.03
Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.02
$
0.27
$
0.03
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
186,171
70,591
137,154
69,988
Diluted
216,672
91,830
166,066
88,498
(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$
793
$
99
$
1,061
$
189
Research and development
1,859
281
2,829
545
Sales and marketing
1,866
376
2,894
671
General and administrative
2,154
423
5,015
757
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
6,672
$
1,179
$
11,799
$
2,162
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
36,088
$
10,037
$
62,410
$
11,496
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
1,158
928
2,311
1,696
Deferred income taxes
—
260
—
623
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
6,672
1,179
11,799
2,162
Other
(72)
44
(70)
105
Non-cash lease expense
286
643
569
1,294
Bad debt expense (recovery)
288
(84)
195
4
Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net
1,264
9
1,561
14
Amortization of prepaid partner fees
231
—
799
—
Amortization of deferred contract costs
2,452
1,593
5,656
3,140
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(9,978)
(4,028)
(5,556)
(14,890)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(14,867)
(2,707)
(18,191)
763
Deferred contract costs
(1,483)
(1,275)
(2,975)
(2,755)
Accounts payable
(420)
89
(292)
(275)
Accrued expenses
1,958
181
(419)
(643)
Deferred revenue
(4,198)
6,496
(4,763)
18,543
Operating lease liabilities
(167)
(650)
(638)
(1,310)
Other liabilities
(60)
(14)
(69)
1,494
Net cash provided by operating activities
19,152
12,701
52,327
21,461
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(200)
(67)
(241)
(92)
Capitalized internal-use software
(900)
(1,379)
(1,671)
(2,530)
Purchases of marketable securities
(1,088,768)
—
(1,156,143)
—
Maturities of marketable securities
24,787
16,000
35,551
34,000
Sales of marketable securities
531,076
—
531,076
—
Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(31,634)
Other
—
(25)
—
(25)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(534,005)
14,529
(591,428)
(281)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions
—
—
553,905
—
Payments of deferred offering costs
(2,214)
—
(3,982)
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
2,323
1,124
5,060
1,347
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(56)
—
(56)
—
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
—
—
(2,698)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
53
1,124
552,229
1,347
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(514,800)
28,354
13,128
22,527
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
594,321
42,603
66,393
48,430
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
79,521
$
70,957
$
79,521
$
70,957
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:
- Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share: We exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and expenses associated with acquisitions from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin are further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjustments. We calculate income taxes on the adjustments by applying an estimated annual effective tax rate to the adjustments. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share is non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. For both basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the weighted average shares we use in computing non-GAAP net income per share is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares. Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue and non-GAAP net income margin represents non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for acquisition and other related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other (income) expense, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
- Free cash flow: We calculate free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development cost.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.
Key Business Metrics
- Net revenue retention rate: We calculate net revenue retention rate by taking the trailing 12-month ("TTM") subscription-based revenue from our customers that had revenue in the prior TTM period and dividing that by the total subscription-based revenue for the prior TTM period. Our net revenue retention rate compares our subscription revenue from the same set of customers across comparable periods, and reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn.
- Customers with trailing 12-month subscription revenue greater than $100,000: We calculate the number of customers with trailing 12-month ("TTM") product revenue greater than $100,000 by counting the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 in subscription revenue in the TTM period. The number of customers with TTM subscription-based revenue of at least $100,000 is a key indicator of the scale of our business.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net income
$
36,088
$
10,037
$
62,410
$
11,496
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
65
—
144
Stock-based compensation
6,672
1,179
11,799
2,162
Depreciation and amortization
1,158
928
2,311
1,696
Interest income
(440)
(73)
(516)
(210)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(10,717)
380
(12,119)
851
Other expense, net
20
93
51
383
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,781
$
12,609
$
63,936
$
16,522
Revenue
$
79,350
$
45,113
$
152,019
$
81,501
Net income margin
45
%
22
%
41
%
14
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41
%
28
%
42
%
20
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
19,152
$
12,701
$
52,327
$
21,461
Purchases of property and equipment
(200)
(67)
(241)
(92)
Capitalized internal-use software
(900)
(1,379)
(1,671)
(2,530)
Free cash flow
$
18,052
$
11,255
$
50,415
$
18,839
Other cash flow components:
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
(534,005)
$
14,529
$
(591,428)
$
(281)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
53
$
1,124
$
552,229
$
1,347
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
GAAP cost of revenue
$
8,951
$
7,456
$
16,937
$
15,331
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(793)
(99)
(1,061)
(189)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
8,158
$
7,357
$
15,876
$
15,142
GAAP gross profit
$
70,399
$
37,657
$
135,082
$
66,170
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
793
99
1,061
189
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
71,192
$
37,756
$
136,143
$
66,359
GAAP gross margin
89
%
83
%
89
%
81
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
90
%
84
%
90
%
81
%
GAAP research and development expense
$
15,460
$
9,866
$
28,701
$
19,909
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(1,859)
(281)
(2,829)
(545)
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
13,601
$
9,585
$
25,872
$
19,364
GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
21,161
$
14,145
$
40,532
$
27,430
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(1,866)
(376)
(2,894)
(671)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(265)
(257)
(530)
(514)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
19,030
$
13,512
$
37,108
$
26,245
GAAP general and administrative expense
$
8,827
$
3,209
$
16,023
$
6,311
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
(65)
—
(144)
Stock-based compensation
(2,154)
(423)
(5,015)
(757)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$
6,673
$
2,721
$
11,008
$
5,410
GAAP operating expense
$
45,448
$
27,220
$
85,256
$
53,650
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
(65)
—
(144)
Stock-based compensation
(5,879)
(1,080)
(10,738)
(1,973)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(265)
(257)
(530)
(514)
Non-GAAP operating expense
$
39,304
$
25,818
$
73,988
$
51,019
GAAP operating income
$
24,951
$
10,437
$
49,826
$
12,520
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
65
—
144
Stock-based compensation
6,672
1,179
11,799
2,162
Amortization of acquired intangibles
265
257
530
514
Non-GAAP operating income
$
31,888
$
11,938
$
62,155
$
15,340
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per
(in thousands, except per
GAAP net income
$
36,088
$
10,037
$
62,410
$
11,496
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
—
65
—
144
Stock-based compensation
6,672
1,179
11,799
2,162
Amortization of acquired intangibles
265
257
530
514
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(1,457)
(315)
(2,589)
(592)
Non-GAAP net income
$
41,568
$
11,223
$
72,150
$
13,724
Non-GAAP net income margin
52
%
25
%
47
%
17
%
GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
$
—
$
(8,354)
$
(18,326)
$
(9,122)
Impact on undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities due to non-GAAP adjustments
—
(616)
(2,055)
(1,162)
Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
$
—
$
(8,970)
$
(20,381)
$
(10,284)
Non-GAAP net income
$
41,568
$
11,223
$
72,150
$
13,724
Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
—
(8,970)
(20,381)
(10,284)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders, basic and diluted
$
41,568
$
2,253
$
51,769
$
3,440
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
186,171
70,591
137,154
69,988
Diluted
216,672
91,830
166,066
88,498
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.03
$
0.38
$
0.05
Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.02
$
0.31
$
0.04
(1) For the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.
