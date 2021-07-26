HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPIS Builder Services (DPIS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Building Energy, a leading provider of independent ratings and certification of single-family and multi-family residential homes and commercial buildings for above-code energy efficiency programs based in Star, Idaho. Since its founding, Building Energy has been the leading energy rating company in Idaho, and has been nationally recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for ENERGY STAR market leadership, partnership, and sustained excellence. DPIS's acquisition of Building Energy substantially strengthens the company's capabilities in the Northwest and further expands the company's national footprint and staff who deliver the largest suite of builder services across the United States.
"Boise is currently one of the fastest growing population centers in the United States and adding Building Energy to DPIS builds on our foundation in Idaho that came with last year's acquisition of Ei Companies. With Building Energy, we now have a much stronger network of highly trained and certified energy raters who are locally positioned to deliver services quickly and economically," says Jonathan Risch, CEO of DPIS. "The addition is another example of our commitment to strategic, quality growth as we continue to acquire some of the nation's best energy, engineering, and builder services companies. It also demonstrates our commitment to advancing high-performing energy efficient homes and buildings across the country. Both DPIS and Building Energy are market leaders who are dedicated to collaborating with builders at both local and national levels to tailor a wide array of services to meet their requirements. Our aim is to provide the best, most consistent customer service possible while helping builders build better homes faster with less risk and at a lower total cost. We are proud to bring Building Energy into the DPIS group."
Darrell Gustaveson, Building Energy's former owner, commented "We are pleased to be handing off our business to DPIS, the largest provider of energy ratings and builder services in the U.S. Our clients will now benefit from having access to the wide array of engineering and inspection services that DPIS offers. The entire team at Building Energy will be joining DPIS and will have the opportunity to continue to develop and strengthen relationships they have worked so hard to build in the region."
The acquisition of Building Energy expands DPIS's widening geographic footprint and brings the full range of services to builders in the Treasure Valley region (which includes the metro Boise area), Coeur d'Alene, and Spokane, Washington.
About DPIS Builder Services
DPIS Builder Services (Houston, Texas) is the largest provider of end-to-end solutions for the U.S. construction industry, offering a full range of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services for residential and commercial applications. DPIS acquired the Ei Companies and ABCO Construction Services, LLC in 2020, and most recently structural engineers PTS/USC, Ensign Building Solutions Home Energy Division, and Building Energy in 2021. As a result of this unprecedented growth, DPIS has been recognized as the third fastest growing Houston-based midmarket company by the Houston Business Journal for 2021.
The DPIS Group services the needs of the construction industry from the Atlantic to the Pacific and will continue to grow through a series of organic initiatives and acquisitions to solidify the company's position as the leading builder services company in the United States. DPIS Builder Services is owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York).
Contact:
Carole Firth, Marketing Manager
Cell: (725) 502-4004
Email: cfirth@eicompanies.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dpis-builder-services-acquires-leading-hers-rating-provider-building-energy-301341591.html
SOURCE DPIS Builder Services