OXNARD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Celebrating Women Center in Oxnard, California, Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD, wants her patients to know that she went to medical school for you. She believes good patient care is collaborative and involves both the patient and doctor working together as a team to get to the same goal — patient wellness. Dr. Lara takes the time to listen to her patients to better understand who they are, so she's not treating symptoms, but the whole patient, including their mind, body, and spirit.
Voted favorite MedSpa by the Ventura County Reporter and Best Med Spa Readers' Choice County Star 2018, Celebrating Women Center offers a number of health and wellness treatments focused on regenerative medicine that allows patients' natural beauty to shine through, including micro-needling, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and vaginal rejuvenation with advanced medical treatments such as laser therapy and surgical procedures.
After beginning her career in health care as a nurse, Dr. Lara then went to medical school at Boston University School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency program in obstetrics and gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which is part of Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Lara takes great pride in her community and believes as a doctor it's her role to teach and share her knowledge so that her patients understand that they have options. Her integrity and authenticity when it comes to health care are why she's so loved by all who see her. Dr. Lara is fluent in English and Spanish to serve patients from a variety of backgrounds.
