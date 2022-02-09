NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amy B. Lewis, M.D. graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania. She then received her Medical Degree, with the highest honors, from the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Lewis then moved to the New York area for a medical internship at Cornell/New York Hospital and completed her Dermatology residency at Downstate Medical Center as Chief Resident. She returned to Yale for a fellowship in Dermatological Laser and Reconstructive Surgery. After completing this specialized training, Dr. Lewis began working in private practice, while also performing several clinical studies pioneering Dermatological lasers at the Washington Institute for Dermatological Laser Surgery. She then settled in Manhattan, where she has built a premier private practice specializing in Cosmetic and Laser dermatology.
In 2005, Dr. Lewis founded the Yale Cosmetic Dermatology Division within the Dermatologic Surgery Department. She continues to mentor and teach Yale Dermatology residents and fellows. She was recently honored with a promotion to Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lewis is a nationally renowned medical expert and consultant in the field of cosmetic dermatology. Among her extensive list of accomplishments, she has been chosen for a myriad of medical boards and has been featured in the media as an expert on sun damage, sun protection and safe tanning, laser treatments, Botox, and other cosmetic procedures. She has been a certified speaker and trainer for Allergan, Galderma, Merz, Suneva, Lumenis, Candela, and more.
Dr. Lewis has a special interest in cosmeceuticals and has been a consultant or advisor for many skincare companies including Kiehls, Canderm Pharma, IS Clinical Skin Care, Helena Rubenstein, Orlane, Medicis, Neutrogena, Guthy-Renker, L'Oreal / La Roche Posay, Unilever, Garnier Nutritioniste, Alastin, Neocutis, and more.
She lectures frequently at academic meetings and has numerous publications in her specialty, including several chapters in both plastic surgery and dermatology books.
Dr. Lewis was featured in a National Television Commercial for Botox Cosmetic as a prominent woman dermatologist in the U.S.
She is a Certified Yoga Instructor, registered with the National Yoga Alliance, and has a brown belt in Okinawan Karate. She believes that taking care of oneself is a full-body challenge requiring mind/body and, of course, skin awareness.
