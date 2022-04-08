Dr Andy Pearson, Star Refrigeration's Group MD will chair a number of sessions at the 7th IIR International Conference on Sustainability and the Cold Chain taking place next week, April 11-13. These include the opening and closing ceremonies and an ammonia safety workshop.
GLASGOW, Scotland, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The online conference hosted by the Institute of Refrigeration will provide a platform for sharing global expertise on the cold chain with developing countries to address key UN sustainable development goals related to hunger, health, energy, education, economic growth, infrastructure, sustainable cities, responsible production (reducing food waste), climate action and partnerships.
As chairman of the planning committee, Dr Andy Pearson will chair the opening and closing ceremonies of the conference. He will also chair a number of sessions on the topics of sustainability and reducing climate change in the whole sector, making our food systems more sustainable and storage, transportation and logistics.
Speaking about the conference, Dr Pearson said: "Challenges and opportunities facing sustainability and the cold chain can only be successfully addressed with a worldwide approach. It therefore seemed appropriate to organise an online conference, which will allow delegates from all over the world to take part.
We all look forward to finding new ways to tackle the issues we're facing, and an online conference is an ideal platform to hear about novel and innovative solutions. This is now the third time that the UK has hosted the IIR's Cold Chain conference and it is more relevant than ever with rising energy costs and the emphasis on Sustainable Development Goals"
During the conference Dr Andy Pearson will chair a discussion workshop on the topic of ammonia safety which takes place on Wednesday 13th April. The workshop will be of wider interest to anyone involved in risk-based assessment of industrial systems. In particular it investigates the ways in which incidents are incorrectly reported in the press, how that transfers into distortion of official safety statistics and the adverse influence that this has on useful safety planning.
Papers due to be presented at the conference will explore topics including cold chain innovation, developments in refrigeration technology and design, and examining how a sustainable cold chain is being built in developing nations.
The conference will take place online from April 11th – 13th. If you would like to find out more, visit the IOR website to view the full agenda for the conference and for information on registration costs https://ior.org.uk/events/ICCC2022
Media Contact
Anna Flanagan, Star Refrigeration, 01416387916, annaflanagan@star-ref.co.uk
SOURCE Star Refrigeration