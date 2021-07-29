ONTARIO, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No one understands the transformative power of plastic surgery better than the renowned facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Brian K. Machida. Having performed thousands of facelifts and countless cosmetic procedures, Dr. Machida has seen how facial plastic surgery can raise people's sense of confidence and pride. It's one of the reasons he doesn't just strive for excellence in his work, but also creates a supportive, compassionate environment for his patients.
Every aspect of his practice, from his emphasis on advanced technology and techniques, his focus on creating natural-looking results, and his medical center's warm, inviting atmosphere is designed to give patients the very best experience possible. As a facial plastic surgeon, he devotes incredible attention to detail to every case.
Unlike other plastic surgeons, who work on the entire body, Dr. Machida focuses only on the face and neck. Superior training and extraordinary experience have made him an expert. Over 32 years he has performed over 8,000 facial rejuvenation procedures, including more than 6,000 facelifts, neck lifts, and eyelid procedures. He performs outstanding facelifts, neck lifts, and other procedures using local anesthesia, which experts have called one of the safer methods available.
Dr.Brian K. Machida, MD, FACS, is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Otolaryngology, which includes a specialty in Facial Plastic Surgery. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
He pursued a medical career in order to strive for excellence in helping people. His academic journey began at the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated summa cum laude with the highest honors. He earned his medical degree at the University of Southern California (USC) School of Medicine in Los Angeles. He completed an internship and residency in Otolaryngology /Head and Neck Surgery at the Los Angeles County /USC Medical Center. He then completed a fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Southern California School of Medicine and a fellowship in Beverly Hills acquiring expertise in facial cosmetic surgery through the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Brian K. Machida, MD, FACS, has earned the John Orlando Roe Award in Facial Plastic Surgery through the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He was also recognized in the Guide to America's Top Physicians by the Consumers' Research Council of America. He was featured several times in the Tops Doctors of the Inland Empire in the Inland Empire Magazine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, International College of Surgeons, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He has made presentations, co-written articles for medical journals, and served for 15 years as a clinical professor at the USC Medical School Department of Otolaryngology.
Learn more about Dr. Brian K. Machida by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-brian-k-machida/
