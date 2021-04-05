ARLINGTON, Texas, April 05, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce that interventional pain management specialist Jeremy Epstein, M.D., has joined the company's Arlington, Texas pain management practice. He begins seeing patients on April 19 at the office, located at 400 W. Arbrook Blvd. Suite 120, Arlington, TX 76014.
Dr. Jeremy Epstein is a compassionate, award-winning, double board-certified, Harvard fellowship trained Interventional Pain Management Physician and Anesthesiologist.
Utilizing a comprehensive and multi-modal approach to pain management, Dr. Epstein is an expert in cutting-edge treatments including Botox, ultrasound and fluoroscopically guided therapies, radiofrequency ablation, kyphoplasty, and spinal cord stimulators.
After completing his anesthesiology training at the prestigious Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC; Dr. Epstein completed his fellowship at Harvard's premier pain fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston.
Dr. Epstein has received extensive training and specialization in a variety of painful conditions including: neck/back/spine pain, failed back/post-laminectomy syndrome, vertebral fractures, palliative care, headache/migraine pain, facial pain, joint/knee/shoulder/hip pain, cancer pain, nerve entrapments, neuropathy, abdominal pain, pelvic pain, acute& post surgical pain syndromes, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
As an advocate for timely, and compassionate patient care, Dr. Epstein's primary goal is simple: to provide his patients with comfortable, personalized, safe, and effective interventional spine and pain management treatment options. Furthermore, he seeks to minimize pain, improve daily function, and quality-of-life.
He is a member of numerous professional associations including the Dallas County Medical Society, Spine Interventional Society, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management, American Academy of Pain Medicine, and the American Society of Anesthesiology. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, cooking, exercise, and exploring the great outdoors.
About PPOA:
Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.
