BOWIE, Md., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joseph Okai is originally from Laurel, Maryland. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from James Madison University in Virginia and went on to medical school at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. He then completed his residency training in Anesthesiology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and stayed at UVA to pursue further training in pain management. He has a number of publications and research presentations in the field of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, with some of his clinical interests including neuromodulation, integrative medicine, and ketamine infusion therapy.
Dr. Okai utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to treating pain which appreciates that both physical and emotional health are both vital to the outcomes of his patients. He is continually working to give his patients options for treating their pain, which include a wide range of interventional blocks and injections, pain medication management, and neuromodulation techniques.
Dr. Okai joined the Lifestream team after the completion of his training and he is excited about the opportunity to treat the members of the community that he considers his home. He values the patient-centered approach to care and recognizes that the best outcomes occur from personalized empathetic care.
He enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter. He is a big fan of most any sport you could think of and also likes to keep his finger on the pulse of emerging technologies.
About Lifestream Health Centers
Lifestream Health Center has been serving the Bowie/Baltimore-Washington D.C. Metropolitan area since 2000, when the practice was established by Dr. Robert Lyles. We have assembled an amazing team of highly trained pain management specialists to help our patients to solve their acute and chronic pain problems. Our center offers comprehensive pain management for acute and chronic pain problems. We recognize the value of personalized treatment plans, as all patients are not the same. For more information, visit our website at https://lifestreamhealth.com
About Growth Solutions Team
The Growth Solutions Team is a leading provider of Business Consulting Services including, Strategic HR, CFO Advisory, Sales & Customer Service Training, and Small Business Advisory services. Our team assists companies with growth in sales, profitability, and improved cash flows. For more information visit the website at https://growthsolutionsteam.com
Media Contact
David S. Kelly, Growth Solutions, +1 (443) 370-6530, dkelly@gsteammail.com
Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD, Lifestream Health, 301-860-0305, smerritt@lifestreamhealth.com
SOURCE Lifestream Health