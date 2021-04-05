SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), an industry leader in advanced polymer science and 3D printed orthopedic devices, today announced that orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Sklar has joined the Company's Strategic & Scientific Advisory Board.
A sports medicine specialist and former President of New England Orthopedic Surgeons, Dr. Sklar has a prolific history of innovation, with 35 patents and 20 publications to his name, focused primarily on surgical knee anchors, sutures and grafting devices.
"OPM is a standout in the orthopedic device industry, drawing on its earliest roots in PEKK materials science and additive manufacturing to develop breakthrough products in CMF, spine, and most recently a novel suture anchor line for sports medicine," said Dr. Sklar. "Their focus is on introducing devices that combine improved clinical efficacy with reduced cost. It's a pleasure to be helping evaluate and advise on these exciting new technologies."
Scott DeFelice, OPM's Chairman & CEO, stated: "Joe Sklar brings a unique combination of distinguished achievements in orthopedics. He is an accomplished inventor of a range of devices and has a track record of enhancing clinical outcomes combined with the savvy to see that those products and technologies are globally adopted. We look forward to enjoying the benefits of Dr. Sklar's background and experience as we continue to introduce new devices within the sports medicine field."
Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. was founded in 2000 to exploit and commercialize the world's highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM's Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK® brand for biomedical and industrial applications. The Company is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM Biomedical's OsteoFab® technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices. OPM is the first and only company to receive FDA 510(k) clearance to manufacture 3D printed, patient-specific polymeric implants, and the company has six 510(k) clearances in its portfolio. OPM Industrial produces 3D printed OXFAB® production parts for highly demanding applications in the energy, transportation, and semiconductor markets. OXFAB® structures offer significant weight, cost, and time-to-market reductions that are defined in a set of specified performance attributes in the exhaustive OPM B-Basis database, developed in conjunction with NASA. For more information, please visit http://www.oxfordpm.com
