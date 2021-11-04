LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Pediatric Dermatologist Dr. Maeve Maher to their Lee's Summit, Missouri location.
Dr. Maeve Maher is a board-certified Dermatologist and is fellowship-trained in Pediatric Dermatology. She completed her undergraduate degree in pre-professional studies at the University of Notre Dame graduating magna cum laude. She then went to medical school at Ohio State University graduating with a combined MD/MPH degree. While in medical school, she was admitted to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society as a third-year medical student. She completed her internship in Internal Medicine followed by her Dermatology residency at Ohio State. In her last year of Dermatology residency, she served as chief resident. She then completed her Pediatric Dermatology fellowship at Children's Mercy-Kansas City.
Dr. Maher looks forward to treating patients of all ages from infants to adults with a focus on medical dermatology, skin cancer screening, and surgical dermatology. She enjoys spending time with her husband and two rescue dogs, Clover and Ollie.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "We are pleased to add Dr. Maher to our Lee's Summit office. Her focus in pediatric dermatology will be a real benefit for families in the area and her addition will extend access to care for patients of all ages."
Dr. Maeve Maher will treat patients at their Lee's Summit location and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 816-454-3424.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners