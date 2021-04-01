NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Marc Lazare, known for his master dentistry designation and international lectures on biomimetic dentistry, will be giving a lecture on biomimetic case studies through the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry in April. Dr. Lazare, who is President of this organization, will lead the April lecture to educate an international audience on the principles and practices of the field of Biomimetic dentistry, which aims to mimic natural tooth structure and preserve teeth. This lecture is the first of many lectures that Dr. Lazare will be conducting. He also hosted a webinar in September which is now available online through the organization's membership portal.
"Biomimetic Dentistry is one of my greatest passions," said Dr. Lazare. "The lecture series that I present focuses on reinforcing and introducing concepts and approaches in dentistry that allow you to repair tooth structure in the most minimally invasive ways possible. Our techniques maximize bond strength while minimizing stress on the teeth and use materials and protocols that mimic the natural structures of the teeth. The results are what I truly believe are the best and safest dental options for tooth preservation today. I'm excited to give the April lecture as well as future lectures in conjunction with the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry, where I have the honor of serving as their President."
According to the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry's website, the field of Biomimetic dentistry is best thought of as "tooth conserving dentistry." Biomimetic dentistry involves protocols, materials and procedures that mimic the natural tooth, allowing dentists to treat weak, fractured, or decayed teeth in manners that mirror the natural tooth and negate the need for aggressively reducing tooth size or resorting to invasive procedures like root canals.
The lecture by Dr. Lazare will be available for free to members of the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry. For more information and to register for the online lecture, visit https://www.aobmd.org/.
Dr. Marc Lazare is a world-renowned dentist who has lectured internationally from D.C. to Paris, Dubai, the Philippines and beyond. Dr. Lazare holds the designation of "Master" of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD), a title earned by less than 1% of dentists in the United States. Known by many as 'Dentist to the Stars', his client list includes celebrity icons such as Liza Minnelli, Gina Lollobrigida, Cindy Adams and Neil Sedaka, as well as many top models and designers, Tony, Oscar and Emmy winning producers, directors and performers, and even popular reality show stars such as Jill Zarin and Sonja Morgan from the Real Housewives of New York. Dr. Lazare is a Certified Instructor in the principles and discipline of Biomimetic Dentistry and has been trained at the Alleman-Deliperi Center (ADC) with the Biomimetic Mastermind group in Sardinia. He is the founder of the Lazare Institute for Biomimetics & Smile Design, an organization that hosts lecturers from around the world, and he proudly serves as the current President of the Academy of Biomimetic Dentistry (ABD). Dr. Lazare recently published his second book titled Dr. Lazare's – The Patient's Guide to Biomimetic Dentistry and Smile Design.
Media Contact
Dr. Marc Lazare, D.D.S., M.A.G.D., Lazare Institute for Biomimetics & Smile Design, 212.861.2599, Office@drmarclazare.com
SOURCE Lazare Institute for Biomimetics & Smile Design