MALIBU, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center, an ultra-luxury addiction treatment facility on the sands of Malibu, California, has named Dr. Mel Pohl as Senior Medical Consultant to its Pain Recovery Program. Dr. Mel, formerly the Chief Medical Officer for the Las Vegas Recovery Center, is highly respected for his signature work treating the underlying causes of chronic pain, especially for those with co-occurring disorders.
In his role with The Pointe Malibu, Dr. Mel will oversee the center's burgeoning new chronic pain recovery program, including developing and implementing innovative programs, training staff in special treatment techniques and expanding community outreach.
"We are excited to have Dr. Mel as the newest member of our skilled, professional staff," said Michael Gillis, MSW Executive Director of The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center. "He has been a true innovator in his field, and he brings a tremendous amount of insight, experience and imagination to this new position at The Pointe Malibu. With Dr. Mel directing our Chronic Pain Recovery program, we will be able to provide an even greater array of vital services to those in need."
A Family Practitioner, certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine, Dr. Mel also has served as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. A popular speaker and the author of many definitive books focusing on treatment for chronic pain and addiction to painkillers, he has been included in Best Doctors in America® from 2009 to the present.
From its scenic location overlooking the Pacific Ocean, The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center treats the full range of substance use disorders, from alcohol to a variety of drug addictions. The center offers IMS-certified, medically-supervised detox treatment and highly personalized 1-on-1 counseling and therapy, with a staff-to-client ratio of 5:1. The Point Malibu delivers a complete Continuum of Care, built around its unique Integrative Care Alliance that combines clinical staff, the referring professional, family and client in a powerful bond of support.
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center corporate office is located at 22601 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 90265. To inquire about treatment for yourself, a loved one or a patient, please call (310) 881-8773.
