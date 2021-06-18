MARIETTA, Ga., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The respected medical professionals at Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. welcome Michelle Picon, M.D., MPH to the practice. She joins a team of attentive physicians and nurse practitioners that provide a broad range of women's general medical and specialized care in the area of the reproductive system. Dr. Picon attended The University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine and completed her residency at Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. She values building lasting relationships with patients that allow her to care for them as their needs evolve over the years. Dr. Picon strives to honor diversity, promote health equity and offer research-backed treatment options. As a native speaker, she is also proud to offer all services in Spanish. Her goal is to provide high-quality, educational and individualized care that empowers patients to make the best decisions for their health and well-being.
"I am looking forward to meeting and treating my new patients. I find every aspect of this work incredibly fulfilling, from delivering babies to performing complex surgeries and treating a variety of gynecologic conditions," says Dr. Michelle Picon.
About Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A.:
Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. has two office locations in Marietta, Georgia, the Church Street Clinic- 699 Church Street, Suite 220 and the West Cobb Clinic-3475 Dallas Hwy, Building 400, Suite 410. The practice is dedicated to meeting the needs of women in every age range from adolescence through menopause and beyond. The doctors from Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. offer the best obstetrical care in Cobb County to patients from Kennesaw and the surrounding areas. Their practice provides pre-pregnancy, prenatal, full pregnancy and postpartum care to support expecting mothers. The physicians are also trained and equipped to manage high-risk pregnancies.
For more information about Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at http://www.mariettaobgyn.com, or call the practice at (770) 422-8505.
Media Contact
Kimberly Beatty, Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A., (770) 422-8505, kbeatty@mariettaobgyn.com
SOURCE Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A.