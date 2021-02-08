LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr Nilesh R Parmar, dental surgeon, author and founder of NP Consulting has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Nilesh R. Parmar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Dr Nilesh R. Parmar into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Nilesh will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Nilesh will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am thrilled to be part of the Forbes Business Council alongside some of the most respected business leaders and entrepreneurs," said Nilesh Parmar. "My intention is to help develop and innovate with leading healthcare brands and learn from established market players within the industry."
