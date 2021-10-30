NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally from New Rochelle, New York, Dr. Pearl Ann Brown has a long career in medicine that spans over three decades. She spent her undergraduate years at The George Washington State University in Washington D.C. and went on to graduate at the top of her class in 1979. From there, she began her residency at Harlem Hospital Center in 1983 with a focus on general surgery. Then, in 1987, she changed her focus to plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Brown went on to receive the Annual Directors Award for Clinical Competence as Chief Resident in Plastic Surgery from Harlem Hospital.
Dr. Brown is happy to join the team at The Lipo Group in New York. Her focus on a healthy mind along with a healthy body makes her an excellent addition to The Lipo Group team. She believes in body positivity, and she encourages her patients to be comfortable in their own skin. This approach allows patients to feel safe and at ease with Dr. Brown.
The Lipo Group offers premier liposuction and aesthetic procedures with a personal touch. Their focus on the wellbeing of their patients aligns with Dr. Brown's ethical practices, which makes for an excellent match. The Lipo Group offers quality body contouring and laser liposuction services at a reasonable cost—making them an excellent option for patients that require outstanding services at a lower fee. Some of the services they offer include liposuction, tummy tuck, mini tuck, breast reduction, breast augmentation, arm lift and more.
Dr. Brown looks forward to sharing her philosophy of care with the patients at The Lipo Group in New York and helping them to reach their desired aesthetic results.
Liposuction NYC: The Lipo Group (New York Office)
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=10253433506094694734
Media Contact
Dr. Pearl Ann Brown, Liposuction NYC: The Lipo Group (New York Office), +1 (516) 564-2964, contact@thelipogroup.com
SOURCE The Lipo Group