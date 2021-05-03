GERMANTOWN, Tenn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born in London, Dr. Purvisha Patel was raised in Wales (United Kingdom) and Virginia. She completed her undergraduate and medical school studies at the University of Virginia. She completed her dermatology training at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. During residency, Dr. Patel discovered her passion for treating skin cancer and anti-aging and went on to complete a surgical fellowship under the tutelage of Dr. Michael McCall at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. Dr. Patel is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. She is a fellow of the American College of Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology and serves as a clinical professor of the University of Tennessee Department of Dermatology. Dr. Patel's expertise in skin and skincare is also seen as she formulated and patented the Visha Skincare line when she saw that her products were working on patients of all ages, genders, and skin types. Dr. Patel is also a beauty influencer and her highly published dermatologist publications include Allure, Elle, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Prevention, Readers Digest, Shape, Women's Health, etc.
Dr. Purvisha Patel is a board-certified dermatologist, MOHS, and cosmetic surgeon, and the founder/owner of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates in Memphis, Tennessee, Arlington Tennessee, and Olive Branch Mississippi. While treating patients of all genders, ethnicities, and ages, Dr. Patel noticed a need for simple, safe, multi-use intentional skincare products that delivered results to be made available to the general public. She wanted to make the skincare routine simple, yet effective for more than one skin issue.
To the delight of her patients, friends, family, and the general public, Dr. Patel combined her dermatological expertise with her love of science and created Visha Skincare, a patented and US-made brand of skincare lines that can be used intentionally to address and treat multiple skin issues. Each product in the Visha Skincare line gives more than one result to address skin concerns from acne and hyperpigmentation to fine lines and cellulite in the Advanced Line, to stretch marks and melasma in the Mommy Line, and shave bumps and pandemic skin needs in the Fitness Line. All Visha products are cost-effective and suitable for both women and men of all skin types and colors.
