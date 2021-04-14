TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr Ravi Gedela, CEO of Banking Labs, an innovative banking strategy, products, and solutions company, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Dr. Gedela was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Gedela into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As a new member of the Council, Dr. Gedela will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I am excited and honored to join Forbes Technology Council, a group of executive thought leaders and innovators, as a contributing member," said Dr. Gedela. At Banking Labs, we envisage banking, Banking is in our DNA and helping banks with Financial Intelligence using our artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. The insightful views from industry leaders in the Forbes Council will contribute to that essence of innovation and product direction at Banking Labs.
About Banking Labs
Banking Labs delivers innovative, transformative, and sustainable products and solutions for the rapidly disrupted and ever-changing financial services marketplace. Our strategic partnerships with our clients allow us to produce business outcomes that automate, accelerate and derisk real-time financial transactions. Banking Labs actively services the financial institutions with solutions in finance, payments, channels, regulatory & compliance, fraud, and risk management.
For more information, visit us at: http://www.bankinglabs.com.
