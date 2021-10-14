CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Welvie, a leading health care decision-support company, has brought Thomas Schenk, M.D., on board as chief medical officer. He will focus on bringing a physician's perspective to Welvie's programs, which help consumers work more effectively with their doctors.
Dr. Schenk is a leader in the health care industry with a substantial record of controlling health care costs through efficient care delivery, while also improving quality of care. He brings a depth of experience in health plan management. He most recently served as executive vice president of HealthNow New York where he oversaw $50 million in medical cost savings over five years while increasing member engagement in care management programs by 50%. Additionally, he created a dedicated quality improvement team that helped HealthNow New York's PPO plan earn the maximum five-star rating from Medicare.
"His work as a practicing physician for two decades has given Tom direct insight into the doctor-patient relationship. This perspective will be invaluable as Welvie continues to develop programs that help people work with their doctors to make the best decisions when it comes to their health," said Welvie CEO Chip Tooke.
"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about making health care smarter, more efficient and more effective," said Dr. Schenk. "As a former client of Welvie, I've seen firsthand how their programs support that goal. Encouraging people to take a more active role in their health care can lead to better outcomes."
Welvie's online shared decision-making programs My Surgery (surgery decision support), My Life Letters (advance care planning), and My Immunity Score (building stronger immunity health) help people work with their doctors to become more informed and more engaged in their health for the benefit of a better life. Welvie programs have been implemented across the country by health plans, large employers, and government agencies. For more information about Welvie, visit http://www.welvie.com.
